MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Activity Company on Maui: Trilogy

BEST ACTIVITY COMPANY

TRILOGY

This year’s winner for Best Activity Company, Trilogy, offers full and half-day sailing/snorkeling adventures (Lanai, Ka‘anapali, Molokini, Honolua Bay), whale-watching, sunset sails, scuba diving and customized excursions. From the top-notch crew, clean boats and equipment, and great food, Trilogy has a long-standing reputation as being the best of the best when you need to have some fun in, on and around Maui’s magnificent waters. 300 Ma‘alaea Rd.; 808-874-5649; Sailtrilogy.com. (SC)

TRILOGY 11%

HAWAIIAN PADDLE SPORTS 10%

BOSS FROG’S 9%