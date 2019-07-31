MauiTime BEST OF MAUI 2019: Best Maui Restaurants and Bars, Food and Drink Revealed

You want to know where the best restaurants on Maui are? These are the top voted restaurants and bars on Maui. We asked you Maui, what restaurants were the best, and you responded with thousands of votes. These top Maui Restaurants are the definitely the best on Maui, because you said so. Read on for the best places to have breakfast, where the best service is, who is Maui’s best bartender, where to get the best margarita and more!

BEST LOCAL FOOD

Da Kitchen

Where do MauiTime readers go when they’re craving some chicken katsu or loco moco? Well, the votes are in and the answer is Da Kitchen! This place is known for their ‘ono local food and portions that are sure to send you into a food coma. Nothing better than two scoops rice and one scoop mac salad with your favorite grindz to make your opu happy. (AB) (425 Koloa St. Ste. 104, Kahului); 808-871-7782; Dakitchen.com. TOP 5: Tin Roof Maui, Aloha Mixed Plate, Poi By The Pound, Honokowai Okazuya & Deli

BEST RESTAURANT

Kula Bistro

Congratulations to Kula Bistro! MauiTime readers love your menu, and love that they can enjoy meals at your awesome Kula eatery. For breakfast, lunch, or dinner, the Kula Bistro is the Upcountry place to be. Here, you’ll find a HUGE menu with lots of tasty options and super reasonable price points. Favorite items include their crab cakes eggs benedict, vegetable lasagna, chicken parmesan, filet mignon, and the jumbo lobster ravioli. BTW, this restaurant is BYOB, so make sure to pick up a bottle of wine (or two) at Morihara Store (located right across the street). (AM) (4566 L Kula Rd.); 808-871-2960; Kulabistro.com TOP 3: Taverna, Humble Market Kitchin, Mama’s Fish House, Lahaina Grill

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

Lineage

Located in the Shops at Wailea, Lineage is chef Sheldon’s newest culinary establishment. Being voted Best New Restaurant is a coveted award, and MauiTime readers have made their decision! At Lineage, foodies can eat, drink, and talk story. Menu items are broken down into snacks and pupus, making it an awesome restaurant for family-style dining. Dishes are inspired by chef Sheldon’s lineage, and they are delicious! Next time you’re in Wailea, make sure to stop by for yummy menu items like oysters, cold ginger chicken, and hekka. Don’t forget to order some sake or a cocktail! (AM) (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-8800; Lineagemaui.com TOP 5: Moku Roots, Maui Brewing Company, Honokowai Food Trucks, Hoi Hoi Bakery

BEST DINING WITH A VIEW

Mala Ocean Tavern

Mala Ocean Tavern is an amazing restaurant for so many reasons! Dining with a view is a big one, and restaurant goers can enjoy turtle watching, magical Maui sunsets, and stargazing from this Maui locale. Their menu is a classic Maui winner with great portion sizes and locally grown ingredients. This year, Mala has added late night dining seven days a week. Follow them on social media to stay in the loop about some of their new live music events. (AM) (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com TOP 5: Castaway Cafe, 5 Palms, The Mill House, Kimo’s

BEST FINE DINING

Oh man, oh man, writing award articles makes me hungry. Just thinking about Lahaina Grill is making my stomach go bananas. You guys know what’s up! There’s a reason I’m writing about how amazing the dining experience at Lahaina Grill is the Best Fine Dining on Maui. Their staff is as professional, knowledgable, and friendly as any I’ve encountered. The kitchen puts out some of the best decadent, savory dishes I’ve ever had, while the pantry offers up a variety of desserts that are equally as impressive. I don’t even like sweets, but I’d pretty much eat the key lime tart or triple berry pie for breakfast. (AS) TOP 5: Mama’s Fish House, Merriman’s Kapalua, The Mill House, Hali’imaile General Store

BEST SERVICE

Gerard’s Restaurant

Located in Lahaina, Gerard’s Restaurant is an incredible dining destination for all. Here, you’ll find amazingly authentic French cuisine paired with a fantastic wine list, and the best restaurant service in Maui. Dine indoors or outside on the terrace, and celebrate with a loved one. Chef Gerard has created a beautiful menu infused with freshly caught and freshly grown island produce. All menu items are aromatic and perfectly plated. Maybe it’s time for a date night? (AM) (174 Lahainaluna Rd.); 808-661-8939; Gerardsmaui.com TOP 5: Nylos, Ferraro’s, Kaana Kitchen, Matteo’s

BEST LUNCH

Fork & Salad

The island of Maui adores Fork & Salad! They’ve become such a wild success since they opened their doors, and now they’re opening franchise locations on the mainland. At Fork & Salad, clientele “eat healthy, and eat local.” They have signature salads, a build-your-own salad bar, savory sandwiches, yummy mango sweet tea, and kombucha on tap. If you’re excited about HopperMaui meal delivery, get even more excited because now it’s possible to order Fork & Salad food delivery from their website. Awesome. Congrats to the Fork & Salad team! (AM) (Kihei & Kahului); 808-793-3256; Forkandsaladmaui.com TOP 5: Seascape, Lahaina Fish Co., Alchemy Maui, Mala Ocean Tavern

BEST BUSINESS LUNCH

808 on Main

Since opening in 2015, this will be 808 on Main’s fourth win for Best Business Lunch. Located right in the heart of Wailuku Town, this airy eatery got sandwich options like toasted pastrami, wasabi, Porkie or spicy tuna melt paninis, and a wide variety of burgers. There’s also pupus, soups, salads, desserts, and a daily soup and sandwich special. Try the Shiitake Beef Melt. Open Monday to Saturday and closed on Sundays, they also have catering options to help with your party plans. (SK) (2051 Main St.,Wailuku); 808-242-1111; 808onmain.com TOP 5: Cafe O’Lei, Bistro Casanova, Kahili Restaurant, Wailuku Coffee Co.

BEST BREAKFAST

Kihei Caffe

Wake up with a giant appetite and hit up Kihei Caffe for a breakfast as extravagant as you can muster. You can take in the sights of Kihei in their al-fresco dining patio while you gorge on banana pancakes, moco, papaya and granola, fried rice, eggs bene, french toast, bacon and sausages, waffles, sandwiches, ice coffee, and more. This place is all about the breakfast. If you want to eat it in the morning, it’s on the menu here. Just don’t sleep in too long, they close at 3. (JR) (1945 S Kihei Rd.) ; 808- 879-2230; Kiheicaffe.net TOP 5: Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Maui Coffee Roasters, Grandma’s, Tasty Crust

BEST BUFFET

Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel

Once again, Maui’s Best Buffet award goes to Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel. KBH knows how to serve up a big spread – that’s for sure! Head to Ka’anapali to enjoy a weekend brunch or celebrate with your family on a holiday. Sunday Champagne Brunch is always a great idea at KBH. Brunch goers can choose from a huge assortment of tasty menu items with omelet and carving stations, savory local food, delicious poke, fresh seafood, breads, pastries, a dessert bar, and so much more. Kids under 5 years old eat free with a paying adult, and they always have live Hawaiian music for your listening pleasure. Don’t forget to make reservations! (AM) (2525 Ka’anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com TOP 5: Grand Wailea, Four Seasons, Gannon’s, Fairmont Kea Lani

BEST KID-FRIENDLY RESTAURANT

Slappy Cakes

You know what kids want in their dining experience? To make their own food! At Slappy Cakes the kids get to choose their own kinds of batter and toppings, then grill it up right before their very eyes. Chocolate batter with butterscotch chips and cookies and cream crumble? They got it. Kids go nuts for this action, and the servers are still happy to see them. What’s even better is that mom and dad can order eggs benedict and bloody Marys and you don’t have to share with the kids. (JR) (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd. #701, Lahaina); 808-419-6600; Slappycakesmaui.com TOP 5: Cool Cat, Flatbread, Round Table, IHOP

BEST LOCAL SANDWICH

808 Deli

Once again, 808 Deli takes the title of Best Local Sandwich Shop. At this point, it’s practically a dynasty. Readers love 808 Deli for their range of sandwiches, crafted with care and quality. After a day at the beach in Kihei, you’re gonna need some nourishment, and MauiTime readers agree: You can’t go wrong by stopping in at 808. (AB) (2511 S Kihei Rd.) 808deli.com. TOP 5: Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop, Ba-Le Sandwich Shop, Hawaiian moons, Mr Sub Sandwiches

BEST LOCAL PIZZA

Prison Street Pizza

If you’ve ever had the East Coast-style pizza at Prison Street Pizza (or their flagship shop Serpico’s in Pukalani) then you’re hip to how great their thin crust their pies are. The owner, Hatch, has practically had a pizza paddle and an acoustic guitar in his hands for the past 45 years. So if you order up a classic from Prison Street Pizza, you may accidentally get a Hendrix or Rolling Stones cover. But hopefully you get a Serpico Special (pepperoni, peppers, sausage, mushroom), a Margherita (red sauce, pesto fresh tomato, mozzarella), or my favorite: a Windmills (pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted peppers). (AS) TOP 5: Lahaina Pizza Company, Pizza Madness, Pi Artisan, Fabiani’s

BEST LOCAL CHEAP EATS

Tin Roof

A visit to Tin Roof is always a pleasure! Thanks to chef Sheldon and his team, Maui has a new favorite local food spot conveniently located in Kahului. At Tin Roof, foodies can order from a streamlined menu of local cheap eats including “Kau Kau Tins,” sandwiches, noodle dishes, salads, and more. Most items are $10 or less, so you’ll surely fill your belly on a budget. Favorite items include mochiko chicken, pork belly, saimin, garlic shrimp, and poke bowls. (AM) (360 Papa PI, Kahului); 808-868-0753; Tinroofmaui.com TOP 5: Sam Sato, Nagasako, TJ’s Warehouse, Cupies

BEST SHAVE ICE

Ululani’s Shave Ice

Shave ice is a refreshing local treat, and you vote Ululani’s the place on the island to get your fix. Their first location in Lahaina opened in 2008, and now they have grown to Ululani’s in Kihei, Kahului, Maui Lani, and their newest location in Pa‘ia. Their superb flavors, great combinations, and Roselani ice cream add-ons make them a hit with families, visitors, and keiki all over the island. (JR) (Island-Wide) Ululanishawaiianshaveice.com TOP 5: Breakwall Shave Ice, Local Boy’s Shave Ice, Maui Shaved Ice, Tobi’s Shave Ice North Shore

BEST PLATE LUNCH

Aloha Mixed Plate

The best plate lunch on the island goes to Aloha Mixed Plate. They take their plate lunch seriously, giving you the best ingredients and the best flavors in every dish. Their spam musubi is created with housemade spam. That is how deep they go to make your experience with food memorable. Breakfast plates are huge, the kalbi is perfection, but the Ali’i Plate is guaranteed Polynesian paralysis. (JR) (1285 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-3322; Alohamixedplate.com

TOP 5: Da Kitchen, 808 Grindz Cafe, Tin Roof Maui, 808 Plates Maui

BEST FISH AND CHIPS

Captain Jack’s Island Grill

Fresh caught from the harbor right across the street, dipped in delicious batter, and crispy fried to perfection snuggled up to a pile of french fried potatoes. This pub dish is epic whether you are pairing it with a pint or not, and Maui has voted Captain Jack’s the best spot to get some. Their servings are huge! The fish and chips couldn’t be better if you caught and fried the fish yourself. (JR) (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com TOP 5: Paia Fish Market, Fish Market Maui, Mulligan’s, Eskimo Candy

BEST SAIMIN/RAMEN

Ramen-Ya

It’s always a good idea to go to Ramen-Ya. If you’re craving saimin and ramen, you’ll be stoked to see that their menu has lots of options. Choose from sapporo and chuka ramen options, combo sets, and more. Their gyoza are super yummy, so don’t miss that, and they have a great kids menu. Locally owned and operated! Next time you’re shopping at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, make time to stop by for a meal or a to-go order for your family (and that hangry person that’s waiting for you at home). (AM) (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-873-9688; Ramenyahawaii.com TOP 5: Matsu, A Saigon Cafe, Sam Sato, Morimoto

BEST FISH SANDWICH

Paia Fish Market

As usual, MauiTime readers vote Paia Fish Market for the Best Fish Sandwich on Maui. Head to any of their three locations on the Valley Isle (Pa‘ia, Lahaina, and Kihei) to indulge in one of the tastiest fish burgers on earth. Perfectly paired with their crunchy coleslaw, fresh fries, and a Maui brew, your hunger will be satiated in no time. Then, you’ll be craving that sandwich for the rest of your life. Good thing they have three locations now. (AM) (Lahaina, Kihei, Pa‘ia); 808-579-8030; Paiafishmarket.com TOP 5: Honu Seafood & Pizza, Eskimo Candy Inc, Lahaina Fish Co., Nalu’s

BEST VEGETARIAN

Moku Roots is Maui’s favorite spot for vegetarian food, and there’s more than one reason why. Their menu is local, wild, and organic with a seasonal menu based on local ingredients and availability. Maui loves how they utilize zero-waste practices at their restaurant, and adore the taro leaf to-go packaging. At Moku Roots, healthy foodies can order share plates, salads, wraps, rolls, soups, and elixirs. All items are tasty and fresh, and they even have a kids menu. Don’t forget to order a refreshing Maui Tropsicle! (AM) (335 Keawe St. #221, Lahaina); 808-214-5106; Mokuroots.com TOP 5: a`a ROOTS, Choice, Down to Earth Organic and Natural, Farmacy Health Bar Wailuku

BEST FISH TACOS

Frida’s Mexican Beach House

Our readers voted Frida’s Mexican Beach House to have the Best Fish Tacos. You can get them three ways: Modelo Especial Beer battered baja fish tacos, ahi chorizo, or grilled fish tacos. Any of them will do your taste buds right. Didn’t you notice they have an incredible selection of beef, pork, and shrimp style tacos too? Plus, they offer two vegetarian taco options. Maybe it should just be the best tacos on the island? That would get my vote too. (JR) (1287 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-1287; Fridasmaui.com TOP 5: Maui Tacos, Ono Tacos Lahaina, Las Pinatas, Amigo’s

BEST BURGER

Cool Cat Cafe

It’s no surprise that Cool Cat Cafe is popular for Maui’s best burgers! They have over 12 burgers on their menu, and they always have a super satiating Burger of the Month. No worries if you don’t eat red meat – their burgers can be ordered with chicken, fish, and vegetarian options. If you like a spicy burger, order the Marilyn, cuz some like it hot. If you like a little pineapple and sweet Hawaiian sauce on your burger, go for the Don Ho. If you’re just looking for a straight up American burger, choose the Leader of the Pack. Regardless of your choice, your mouth will be watering in no time. (AM) (658 Front St. Ste. 160, Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com TOP 5: Teddy’s Bigger Burgers, Nalu’s, Cupies, Ulupalakua Ranch Store

BEST SUSHI

Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar

What is it about seasoned white rice filled with fresh raw seafood and veggies rolled into chopstick bite size slices that has us all so smitten? With lots of sushi options around, Sansei still dominates as the best place to eat sushi on the island. Is it because their specialty roll list is 30 items deep? Maybe it’s the killer kama‘aina and early bird specials they offer. It could be the nigiri, with around 25 luscious bite-sized, rice-topped options from ebi to uzura. Whatever the reason, we love Sansei’s sushi the best. (JR) (Kihei and Lahaina); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com TOP 5: Nuka, Kojima’s Sushi Bar & Cafe, Miso Phat, Umi Sushi

BEST POKE

Tamura’s

Just like last year, Tamura’s is Maui’s favorite place for poke. It makes perfect sense because they have an awesome poke department with daily specials and the freshest fish. Favorite poke choices at Tamura’s include sweet chili sauce ahi poke, furikake ahi poke limu poke, spicy ahi poke, garlic ahi poke, shoyu poke, spicy masago poke, sea asparagus ahi poke, and more. If you’re headed to a dinner party or hosting a dinner at home, order ahead and pick up a poke platter. (AM) (841 Alu St., Wailuku); 808-241-0957; Tamurasmarket.com TOP 5: Like Poke Food Truck, Nick’s Fish Market, Takamiya Market, Oki’s Fish Market

BEST BENTO

TJ’s Warehouse

You voted and confirmed that the best place to grab a bento is TJ’s Warehouse, again. These folks specialize in all our favorite local Japanese dishes, packed up ready to take at super reasonable prices. They got yakitori, fried saba, Korean chicken, shrimp tempura, miso butterfish, unagi, gyoza, teriyaki beef, and much more. Keep an eye on their weekly specials by signing up for their TJ Reward’s newsletter too. (JR) (871 Alua St, Wailuku); 808-249-0825; Tjscateringmaui.com TOP 5: Jaws Country Store, Texaco, Minit Stop, Oyaku Tei

BEST PANCAKES

Tasty Crust

One of the last intact classic diners on Maui for our favorite local foods, Tasty Crust doesn’t disappoint with their nostalgic interior and world famous pancakes. They come as golden, plate-size, steaming hot, pillowy puffs of pancake short stack or regular stack with a round scoop of butter. There is no shame here in ordering a cheeseburger deluxe with a side of pancakes (my regular order). The hotcakes are just too damn good to pass up. (JR) (1770 Mill St., Wailuku); 808-244-0845 TOP 5: The Gazebo, 808 Grindz, Kihei Caffe, Grandma’s

BEST LU‘AU

Old Lahaina Lu‘au

The Old Lahaina Lu‘au is practically legendary for its lu‘au, which has been serving meals and experiences for guests since the ‘80s. This lu‘au serves almost 500 people a week, and guests and our readers agree: The Old Lahaina Lu‘au is Maui’s Best Lu‘au. “Hookipa (hospitality) is still the hallmark of the evening at the Luau,” they state on their website, and clearly the effort has paid off. (AB) (1251 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-1998; Oldlahainaluau.com. TOP 5: Feast at Lele, Drums of the Pacific, Wailea Grand Luau at Honuaula, Myths of Maui Royal Lahaina Luau

BEST SMOOTHIE

Farmacy Health Bar

Once again, the amazing and incredible Farmacy Health Bar gets kudos for having the best smoothies on Maui. All Farmacy smoothies are made to order with fresh, good-vibe island ingredients and superfoods. Pending your mood, guests can order from a variety of freshly prepared smoothies like the Lahaina Gold, Haiku Green, Cacao Mana, Maui Girl, and the Pitaya Sunset. Add-ons include cacao nibs, goji berries, hemp seeds, and chia seeds. Visit them in Wailuku or at their Pukalani location. Congrats to Malik and the Farmacy team! As usual, you guys are killing it with the healthy grinds. (AM) (12 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-866-4312; Ordering.chownow.com/order/5437/locations TOP 5: Down to Earth Organic and Natural, Hawaiian Moons Natural Foods, Kuau Store, a`a ROOTS



BEST BURRITO

Maui Tacos

Maui Tacos is the place to go if you’re looking for a solid burrito to fill you up. And with four locations island-wide, there’s sure to be a location near you to get that Maui-Mex food on-the-go. They have special burritos like the Lahaina, Hana, California, Hookipa, and La Perouse that will fuse flavors, wrapped up in a tortilla, in just the right way to get you what you’ve been craving. (AB) (Kahului, Kihei, Napili, Pu‘unene); 808-871-7726; Mauitacos.com TOP 5: Frida’s Mexican Beach House, Polli’s Mexican Restaurant, Las Pinatas of Maui, Milagros

BEST SEAFOOD

Honu Seafood and Pizza

All hands up to Honu team! MauiTime readers truly love your seafood dishes. It’s not a shock with their always delectable Mark Ellman menu and fresh ocean delicacies. Visit this West Maui restaurant for shrimp cocktail, oysters, steamed Mediterranean mussels (yum!), New England style clam chowder, their incredible grilled Spanish octopus, sashimi, freshly caught fish entrees, and so many more treasures of the sea. Honu is also a great spot for all day long oceanfront dining! (AM) (1295 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9390; Honumaui.com. TOP 5: Paia Fish Market, Lahaina Fish Co., Captain Jack’s Island Grill, Da Shrimp Hale

BEST BBQ

Fat Daddy’s Smokehouse

That little piggy went to market, and this little piggy went into chef Chris Schobel’s smoker. Readers know when it comes to good barbecue, all the smoke house feels go to Fat Daddy’s. Where else are you gonna get hooked up with the “Who’s your daddy” platter of ribs, meatloaf, brisket, hot links, and all the fixins. Don’t forget the hush puppies, beer, and bourbon while you are at it. (JR) (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-8711; Fatdaddysmaui.com TOP 5: Beach Bum’s BBQ & Island Grill, Mama’s Rib’s & Rotisserie, Huli Huli Chicken, Smokehouse BBQ

BEST PUPUS

Haili’imaile General Store

If you’re craving delicious pupus in an amazing setting, head to Haili’imaile General Store. Chef Gannon’s menus are always full of creative and palatable items, and the pupus menu is awesome. Bev’s Famous Crab Pizza is legendary, and the popcorn shrimp are as much fun to eat as they are to order. The Sashimi Napoleon is pure divinity, and the burrata cheese and tomato salad is perfectly perfect. If you haven’t visited Haili’imaile in awhile, maybe now is a good time to do so. (AM) (900 Haili’imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; Hgsmaui.com TOP 5: Hula Grill Kaanapali, Sea House Restaurant, Gannon’s, Tommy Bahama

BEST STEAK

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

You have voted Ruth’s Chris steakhouse the servers of Best Steak on Maui for the last 15 years. Now that is something. Custom-aged USDA prime Midwestern beef for the win! No matter what cut you go for – filet, rib eye, porterhouse, New York, or t-bone – you are going to get their signature award-winning butter and parsley finish at just the temperature you ordered. Plus, figuring out all the sides and complements means you never have to eat the same steak twice. (JR) (Kihei and Lahaina); 808-661-8815; Ruthschris.com TOP 5: Kobe, Duo Steak & Seafood, Roy’s, Humble Market Kitchin

BEST MEXICAN FOOD

Amigo’s

On an island that is oddly lacking Mexican food options, MauiTime readers thank the heavens for Amigo’s. Here, you’ll find an authentic Mexican menu full of tantalizing choices like carne asada, al pastor, enchiladas, flautas (yum!), tamales, tacos, burritos, combo plates, and more. If you didn’t already know this, Amigos also serves an all day long Mexican breakfast. If you’re craving huevos rancheros or chilaquiles for “brinner,” here you go! Gracias y felicidades Amigos – Maui te ama! (AM) (Kihei, Lahaina, and Kahului); 808-872-9525; Amigosmaui.com TOP 5: Frida’s Mexican Beach House, Polli’s Mexican Restaurant, Roasted Chiles, Fernando’s Mexican Grill

BEST ITALIAN FOOD

Sale Pepe

This little Italian eatery on the West Side gets your vote for Best Italian this year. Their incredible seasonal flavors, housemade pastas, and crafted-from-scratch pizza make every bite count at Sale Pepe. The hand-picked selection of wine and cocktails don’t hurt either. Do you follow Sale Pepe on Instagram? It’s a good way to keep up with their tempting mouthwatering dishes and drinks. (JR) (878 Front St #7 & 8, Lahaina); 808 667-7667; Salepepemaui.com TOP 5: Casanova, Fabiani’s Bakery and Pizzeria, Matteo’s Osteria, Taverna Maui

BEST CHINESE FOOD

Star Noodle

We love Star Noodle’s wow factor for their Asian specialties. Their share plates, starters, entrees, and noodles are all the best! Bring the whole ‘ohana for lunch of dinner and pair their unbelievable Chinese dishes with their perfectly crafted drinks and gorgeous interior. A phenomenal meal awaits you. (JR) (286 Kupuohi St., Lahaina); 808-667-5400; Starnoodle.com TOP 5: China Boat Restaurant, Panda Express, Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant, China Bowl Asian Cuisine

BEST JAPANESE FOOD

Nuka

Just like last year, Nuka wins the hearts and happily filled bellies of MauiTime readers! Deciding to go to Nuka is definitely the most exciting thing you will do during your day. The food is always authentic, fresh, and consistent; the staff is super friendly and accommodating, and the vibes are perfectly North Shore. Don’t be afraid of the wait line, because it’s usually a lot faster than you’d expect. Order delicious Japanese food to share, order more, and return at a later date to find more menu favorites. Mahalo Hiro Takanashi and team! (AM) (780 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-575-2939; Nukamaui.com. TOP 5: Japengo, Sansei, Kojimas, Ichiban Okazuya

BEST INDIAN FOOD

Monsoon India

Once again, Monsoon India is MauiTime’s winner of the Best Indian Food restaurant award. In the past year, Monsoon India has actually had a little face lift. Their restaurant was remodeled, but no worries, it still has the best sunset view in South Maui. Located in the Menehune Shores condominium resort, Maui’s residents and visitors can enjoy an authentic Indian menu with locally sourced ingredients. (AM) (760 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-6666; Monsoonindiamaui.com TOP 5: Kamana Kitchen, Cafe Des Amis, Jini’s Curry, Indian Express Authentic Cuisine

MEDITERRANEAN FOOD

Pita Paradise

The say the Mediterranean diet is healthy, so come on down to Wailea’s Pita Paradise, voted Maui’s best. Their authentic Greek family recipes made with fresh Maui ingredients mean your kebabs, mousaka, and tiropitas are top notch. The Arabtzis family also has their own fishery so expect a magnificent local fresh fish menu too. Happy hour is a great time to try their refreshing cocktails while you snack on their selection of pupus too. (JR) (34 Wailea Ike Drive, Kihei); 808-879-7177; Mainstreethub.com/pitaparadise TOP 5: Cafe Des Amis, Mediterranean Grill Food Truck, Habibi, Pizza Paradiso Mediterranean Grill

BEST VIETNAMESE FOOD

A Saigon Cafe

Have you ever been to A Saigon Cafe in Wailuku? If not, you should go ASAP because they are STILL Maui’s favorite place to go for Vietnamese specialties, time after time. It’s not a wonder with their flavor-packed authentic Vietnamese menu that also features local-style favorites and vegetarian options. Slurp up some warm and lip smacking pho, try their banh hoi Vietnamese burrito, grind down on some rice dishes, and enjoy an all-around family-style dining experience that always hits the spot! (AM) (1792 Main St., Wailuku); 808-243-9560; Asaigoncafe.com TOP 5: Ba-Le, Pho Saigon, Noodle Bar Pho, Lahaina Sports Bar

BEST FILIPINO FOOD

Joey’s Kitchen

Looking for some Filipino food porn? Try Joey’s Kitchen Facebook page, it never disappoints. When you need the Filipino food hook up look no further than Joey’s Kitchen in Napili. His kitchen churns out flavorful and colorful Filipino dishes like pancit, sinigang, crispy pata, and pork adobo. But Joey’s Kitchen doesn’t stop there, they have a super selection of broke da mout local specialties, and haute cuisine style in a casual environment. Try brussel sprouts, kale ceasar with grilled salmon, fish tacos, short rib, and a killer breakfast menu on the weekends. If you are in the Ka’anapali area try their outpost in Whaler’s Village. (JR) (Whaler’s Village, Napili Market); 808-868-4474; Joeyskitchenhimaui.com TOP 5: Paradise Market, Tante’s Island Cuisine, Bistro Manila Maui, Juan’s Kitchen

BEST HEALTH FOOD STORE

Mana Foods

It’s no wonder why Mana Foods is constantly voted as Maui’s Best Health Food Store. Their selection of items is truly outstanding, and price points are super reasonable for an organic grocery in Maui. Peruse the Vitamin Room for Maui’s best assortment of vitamins, supplements, and bath and body items. Cruise down to the salad bar for healthy quick meal options, order a decadent vegan cake for your bestie’s birthday party, and spend some time choosing from this week’s shipment of seasonal organic produce. Mana is a Maui institution. Congrats to the Mana team for always being so radical. (AM) (49 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8078; Manafoodsmaui.com TOP 5: Down to Earth, Farmers Market Maui, Alive and Well, Hawaiian Moons

BEST LOCAL FOOD PRODUCT

Maui Cattle Co.

Maui Cattle Company is this year’s favorite local product, and we’re not shocked. If you’re passionate about paleo and being a carnivore, then the best meat you’ll find on Maui is Maui Cattle Co. The company aims to perpetuate Hawai‘i’s ranching industry with their 100 percent grass-fed beef; if you haven’t tasted their beef yet, than make sure to put it on your list. Lots of restaurants on the Valley Isle feature their beef in burgers and other menu items, and the beef is so fresh it’s practically mooing on your plate. (AM) (106 Kane St., Kahului); 808-877-0044; Mauicattlecompany.com TOP 5: Surfing Goat Dairy, Maui Cookie Lady, Maui Gold Pineapples, HI Spice

BEST FARMERS MARKET

Upcountry Farmers Market

Without a doubt, the Upcountry Farmers Market is Maui’s favorite Saturday farmers market. Here, you can enjoy spectacular views, peruse awesome made on Maui products and treats, and taste yummy foods from a variety of local vendors. As a general rule: Early birds catch the worm. Try to arrive first thing in the morning to find tropical flowers, grass-fed meats, locally made cheeses, and other items that tend to sell out quick. (AM) (55 Kiopaa St., Makawao); Upcountryfarmersmarket.com TOP 5: Honokowai Farmers Market, Kula Country Farms, Napili Farmers Market, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

BEST HEALTHY RESTAURANT

Choice Health Bar

Maui loves Choice Health Bar so much! How could they not with their beautiful menu full of 100 percent organic menu items. Their newest restaurant in Pa‘ia is as vegan chic as can be with bar, indoor, and outdoor seating. It’s a great place to solo dine with a novel in hand, have a business meeting, and enjoy healthy dining with friends. They have yummy acai bowls, soups, raw pizza, juices, smoothies, and lots of grab-and-go items that are perfect for the beach and a quick bite. They also serve up Leaf & Limb Kombucha. Amazing. Be sure to order one next time you’re dining at Choice. (AM) (Pa’ia, Ka’anapali & Lahaina); 808-661-7711; Choicehealthbar.com TOP 5: Moku Roots, Alive and Well, Fork and Salad Maui, Down to Earth Organic and Natural

BEST BAR

Down the Hatch

What goes with a menu full of delicious seafood? Booze, of course. So it only makes sense that Down the Hatch was voted this year’s Best Bar. This is a competitive category, and coming out on top must mean that everything – from atmosphere to drinks and service – must be on point. Head there for a night out and see why MauiTime readers have voted this bar No. 1. (AB) (658 Front St. #102, Lahaina); 808-731-2386; Dthmaui.com. TOP 5: Wai Bar, The Dirty Monkey, Ale House, Dog and Duck

BEST LOCAL FARM

Kumu Farms

This little one-stop farmers market is always open Monday to Saturday from 9 to 4 with fresh veggies grown at their Maui Tropical Plantation site. Voted the Best Local Farm, they proudly grow over 35 crops on 60 acres in their Central Maui spot, and the non-GMO sunrise papaya is their specialty. Stop by for herbs like parsley, mint, and basil, or pick up eggplant, kale, and pineapple. The farm also makes some value added products like pestos and dressings, and imports items like olive oils and balsalmic. (JR) (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Wailuku); 808-244-4800; Mauitropicalplantation.com/kumufarms TOP 5: Kula Country Farms, Surfing Goat Dairy, O’o Farm, Okoa Farm

BEST HAPPY HOUR

Three’s Bar & Grill

Happy hour that happens twice a day with unbelievable deals on food and drink? Check. That is what you readers like in a happy hour and Three’s Bar and Grill delivers year in and out. Margaritas, mai tais, wine, beer, and cocktails have options like top shelf or well at happy hour, so you really get to pick your poison. The team at Three’s wants to make sure your opu is happy too with offerings of sushi, nachos, bacon wrapped hot dog, coconut crusted fish taco, lettuce wraps, and much more at discounted prices. (JR) (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com TOP 5: Monkeypod Kitchen, Milagro’s, Bistro Casanova, Fleetwood’s on Front St.

BEST PAU HANA

South Shore Tiki Lounge

You can’t go wrong grabbing some cold refreshments at South Shore Tiki Lounge after a long day. The bartenders and servers are always quick to set you up with a stiff drink. Wash it down with some of their incredible pizza, sandwiches, and appetizers for the win. South Shore Tiki Lounge gets your votes for having great entertainment everyday and great company too. (JR) (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. TOP 5: Beach Bum’s BBQ & Island Grill, HangLoose Lounge, Mala Ocean Tavern

BEST FOOD TRUCK

Maui Fresh Streatery

Two words: Kamikaze Fries!!! On Wednesdays, my work ‘ohana and I open Instagram to see the menu. Made from locally sourced, harvested, and caught products, they create inspired Southern-Cajun, Indian, Cali-Mex, California, French, and Local themed menus and more. It’s easy to see why they’re voted the Best Food Truck on Maui. They’re also all about the community, being involved in school garden programs and sporting events, and earlier this year helping feed workers impacted by the government shutdown. Get full at Maui Lani on Mondays from 5-7pm, and Wailuku on Wednesdays from 11am-1pm. Check their Facebook and Instagram for menu and schedule updates. (SK)

808-344-7929; Mauifreshstreatery.com. TOP 5: Baya Bowls, Thai Mee Up, Ono Tacos Lahaina, 808 Plates Maui

BEST NEW BAR

Lineage

What do you pair with chef Sheldon Simeon’s smoke meat, adobo, poi mochi, and pate? Tutu’s Dime Bag, Feel Mo’ Bettah, Utu Bamboo, Gimme Da Chicken Skin, or any of the other fun-to-say names of cocktails on the Lineage libations menu. Specially crafted cocktails designed by Best of Maui Winning Mixologist Aaron Alcala Mosley are simply a no-brainer. Aaron worked alongside chef to create these well balanced boozy masterpieces, that bring out the best in the dishes. And while Mosley recently had to leave the island and will be missed, his legacy of drinks will live on at Maui’s Best New Bar. (JR) (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-8800; Lineagemaui.com. TOP 5: The Hideaway, Sunsets Bar and Grill, Tante’s, Surfside Woodfire Pizza at 505 Lahaina

BEST SPORTSBAR

Lahaina Sports Bar

OK, if you haven’t been to Lahaina Sports Bar, you should definitely check them out. With their 80-inch televisions and 180-inch projector showcasing all your favorite sporting events, you won’t miss a thing. We can see why they are voted Best Sportsbar. So stop in, order your favorite drink, try the famous garlic butter chicken wings, and enjoy the game. (SK) (843 Waine‘e St.,Lahaina); 808-667-6655; Mauisportsbar.com TOP 5: Ale House, Spanky’s, Mulligan’s, Pint and Cork

BEST CHEF

Sheldon Simeon

Chef Sheldon Simeon never fails to enthrall me with his restaurant concepts, recipes, beautiful family, and artisinal local food. I guess it’s not just me, ‘cause the votes have put chef Sheldon at the top of the game yet again as Maui’s Best Chef. These days it’s not enough to only be making food, you also have to be part of a conversation about regional dishes, ingredient sourcing, food networks, and driving creativity with local cuisine. Simeon’s newest restaurant Lineage is a whole new take on Filipino, Asian, and local fusion, tucked into the Shops at Wailea and with side of his signature style. (JR) @chefwonder TOP 5: Beverly Gannon, Roy Yamaguchi, Mark Ellman, Isaac Bancaco

BEST FEMALE BARTENDER AND PLACE:

April at Taverna

Taverna’s got a winner’s list of cocktails, and April’s there to make sure they’re perfectly crafted and served. The Best Female Bartender of the year will get your night started (or ended) the right way. Stop on by, enjoy Taverna’s relaxed atmosphere, and have a drink made by Maui’s Best Female Bartender. (AB) (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-2426; Tavernamaui.com. TOP 4: Hailey Rohrs at Mala Ocean Tavern, Amanda Cooper at Captain Jacks, Marlena at Dirty Monkey

BEST MALE BARTENDER AND PLACE:

Chuck Norris at Merriman’s

Well, I know where I’m going for a drink next. Chuck Norris is obviously the most powerful man in the world, and whether or not this year’s Best Male Bartender is the legendary martial artist, he’s got his own fame as the trustiest male bartender on the island. Put your night of drinking in the hands of Chuck Norris, he’ll make sure you’re taken care of. (AB) (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com. TOP 3: Adam Rio and David Kresey at Down the Hatch

BEST RESORT RESTAURANT

Ko Restaurant

Chef Tylun Pang and his team are obviously doing something amazing because they won the race in one of the most competitive categories of Best of Maui. At Ko (which means “sugarcane” in Hawaiian), diners can explore the many flavors that began to merge during Hawai‘i’s plantation days. The local-style menu is a combination of cultural foods that derive from Hawaiian, Chinese, Filipino, Portuguese, Korean, and Japanese family recipes. Utilizing locally grown foods throughout the menu, here is where you go for some true Maui soul food. (AM) (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com. TOP 5: Pailolo, Burger Shack, Rock Salt, Sea House Restaurant

BEST LOCALLY MADE DRINK

Maui Brewing Company

Continuing last year’s streak, Maui Brewing Company is once again Maui’s best locally made drink. Ok, we all know that MBC has the bomb Maui beers, and we know they have tasty and GMO-free sodas for your non-alcoholic pleasures. But, did you know that they just announced that they’re producing KUPU Spirits? These babies are libations in a can with options like whiskey and ginger, gin and tonic, and whiskey cola. Wowzers! What will MBC do next? Congrats MBC! (AM) (Kihei & Lahaina); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com TOP 5: Hali‘imaile Distilling Company (Pau Vodka, Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, Paniolo Whiskey, Maui Moon Vodka), Kohola Brewery, Valley Isle Kombucha, Maui Kombucha

BEST LOCAL LIQUOR STORE

Aloha Discount Liquor

One of my favorite ways to buy wine at Aloha Discount Liquor is to pick a style, rose, champagne, or malbec for instance, and then buy six different bottles to taste a range in that category, and take notes. But you, dear voter, may have a different way to go about your liquor purchases, and quite frankly that is fine. But we all know to go to the Aloha Discount Liquor store because their extensive selection of great boozy finds, tobacco, and chilled small bottles for on-the-go folks is the absolute best on the island. (JR) (2439 S Kihei Rd. #109A) Alohadiscountliquor.com. TOP 5: Paia Pit Stop, Rodeo General Store, Tradewinds Kahana Manor, Hanzawa’s Variety Store

BEST LOCAL COFFEE HOUSE

Akamai Coffee

Taking the win for the Best Local Coffee House for the third year is Akamai Coffee. They roast and serve 100 percent locally grown Maui coffee varietals like Peaberry, Akamai Signature Roast, Maui Mokka, and Makawao Ave to make the finest tasting coffee in your cup. It’s addicting. For damn good coffee, check out Akamai and one of their two locations. (SK) (Home Depot Parking Lot, Dairy Rd., Kahului and 1325 S Kihei Rd.); 808-868-3251; Akamaicoffee.com. TOP 5: Wailuku Coffee Co., Sip Me, Maui Coffee Roasters, Grandma’s Coffee House

BEST SERVER & PLACE

Rick Coleman of Kula Bistro

Kula Bistro’s got great food with a view, and it’s also the location of Rick Coleman, this year’s Best Server. Let’s face it, eating out isn’t only about finding the best eats, it’s also about the service and getting waited on. Kula Bistro’s got it all for a good night out – here’s to you, Rick! (AB) (4566 L Kula Rd.); 808-871-2960; Kulabistro.com. TOP 5: Dooma at Monkey Pod, Dale Forsythe at Lahaina Grill, Brandon Allred at Taverna, Bailey at Down the Hatch

BEST BARISTA & PLACE

Alec, Wailuku Coffee Company

So now we know how you like your coffee on Maui: tall, white, and handsome. Or is that just your cappucino? Alec wins for best barista because every cup is made perfect to order whether you like your java on ice or hot in the summer. (JR) (26 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com. TOP 4: Silas Carpenter-Cafe Cafe Maui, Tanya-Kaimana Coffee, April Colpas-Island press coffee

BEST COCKTAIL & BAR

Taverna’s Negroni

Taverna has an unrelenting dedication to the Negroni, having several versions of the cocktail named after that eclectic Italian playboy Count Negroni. Gin and campari plus vermouth are what you think of in the typical drink. But there is nothing typical about The Taverna, with its aperol and strawberry balsamic. The other Negronis – the Ex-pat with bourbon and the Empress with salers – have their own personalities too but can’t compare to the winning Negroni. (JR) (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua Resort, Lahaina); 808-667-2426; Tavernamaui.com TOP 5: Wai Bar’s Wai Tai, Logsdon Cocktail at Luana Lounge, Soup to Nuts at The Pint & Cork, Shrub Royale at The Mill House

BEST LATE NIGHT FOOD

Zippy’s

Getting a late night bite is hard to do on Maui, and one where you can actually sit down and eat is practically unheard of. At least, until Zippy’s came to town. This 24-hour joint has just what you need to cure your midnight munchies, and, let’s face it, it beats the national fast food chains by a mile. (AB) (15 Ho‘okele St., Kahului); 808-856-7599; Zippys.com. TOP 5: Lahaina Coolers, Dog and Duck, Pint and Cork, Stopwatch

BEST MAI TAI

Monkeypod Kitchen

On an island in the Pacific, there’s no shortage of amazing mai tais to taste and enjoy at bars and restaurants. But Maui REALLY loves Monkeypod’s mai tai! We’re not shocked that they have again won Best Mai Tai. It’s perfectly concocted with top shelf ingredients, and it’s topped off with that billowy lilikoi foam that we’ve all grown to fantasize about. Quality and consistency is something Monkeypod is known for, and we surely appreciate the aloha vibes. (AM) (10 Wailea Gateway Pl. B-201, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com TOP 5: Lahaina Pizza Company, South Shore Tiki Lounge, Duke’s, Plantation House

BEST KAMA’AINA DEAL

Seascape Ma‘alaea Restaurant

Located in the Maui Ocean Center, this is ocean-view dining at its best. Voted Best Kama‘aina Deal for offers like the ever-popular half-off mac nut crusted mahi mahi dinner, and discounts of 10 to 50 percent to look out for. Aquarium admission is not required to dine, but hey why not make a day of it. Explore the marine life, then enjoy a mouth-watering menu of island-inspired cuisine. I recommend Friday or Saturday, cause get live music, but they are open everyday. (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine. TOP 5: Sansei, Honu, Ko Restaurant, Cool Cat Café

BEST KEPT SECRET

Castaway Cafe

The Castaway Cafe is tucked away in its cute little corner of North Ka‘anapali so you might not know about this best kept secret in Maui. Don’t say you heard it from me, but their epic breakfasts, seven-day-a-week dinner specials, delicious, reasonably priced menu, and oceanfront dining with sunset views sure make it the hidden gem of Ka‘anapali. (JR) (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina) TOP 5: Veg Out, Baked on Maui, Acevedo’s Hawaicano Cafe, La Provence, Grandma’s

BEST BAKERY

T. Komoda Store & Bakery

For four consecutive years, MauiTime readers have voted Komoda Store as the Best Bakery on the Valley Isle. Here is where you can taste mouth-watering glazed donuts on a stick, yummy butter rolls, cream puffs, and authentically yummy guava malasadas. Because this Makawao bakery is so amazing, they sell out early! We suggest that you get up at the break of dawn to grab some tasty treats from this local-style sugar factory of heavenly aloha decadence. FYI, they’re closed on Sundays and Wednesdays, and open at 7am every other day of the week. (AM) (3674 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-7261; Yelp.com/biz/t-komoda-store-and-bakery-makawao. TOP 5: Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop, Donut Dynamite, Four Sisters Bakery, Fabiani’s