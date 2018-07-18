Maui Time

MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Vietnamese Food on Maui: A Saigon Cafe

BEST VIETNAMESE FOOD

A SAIGON CAFE

Maui’s favorite Vietnamese food is still A Saigon Cafe. Why wouldn’t it be? This place is freakin’ rad and the menu is huge! Have you ever had a Vietnamese burrito? At Saigon Cafe they call it a Banh Hoi. Whether you order soups, vermicelli noodles, “Wok Wonders,” or sauteed specials – you’ll be in seventh heaven. They also have really dope vegetarian menu options. (AM)

(1792 Main St., Wailuku); 808-243-9560; http://asaigoncafe.com/

A SAIGON CAFE 41%

PHO SAIGON 19%

LAHAINA SPORTS BAR 14%

