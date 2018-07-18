MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Vegetarian on Maui: Choice Health Bar

BEST VEGETARIAN

CHOICE HEALTH BAR

This year’s best vegetarian restaurant accolade goes to the one and only Choice Health Bar. In the last year, they opened a new spot in Ka‘anapali, and the sign is up for their newest location which will be opening up in Pa‘ia Town real soon. MauiTime readers love Choice for their superfoods and organic menu items: healthy salads, vegan soups, acai bowls, raw pizza, mashup bowls, and smoothies. Did you know that you can order online to pick up to-go orders at their Lahaina restaurant? Sweet! (AM)

(Kaanapali and Lahaina); 808-661-7711; http://www.choicehealthbar.com/

CHOICE 13%

ALIVE AND WELL 11%

A’A ROOTS 8%