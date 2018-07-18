MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Sushi on Maui: Sansei Seafood Restaurant and Sushi Bar

BEST SUSHI

SANSEI SEAFOOD RESTAURANT AND SUSHI BAR

Man do I love me some SANSEI! Just saying SANSEI gets me all hella excited. Apparently you like SANSEI too. I dare you to say SANSEI to a hungry friend around dinner time…what do you think is gonna happen? Countless plates of cajun seared walu, maki-maki roll, panko crusted ahi and plenty of ono sushi is what’s gonna happen! The delicious, creative rolls and quality fish have made SANSEI Maui’s Pavlovian sushi spot! ($F)

(Kihei and Lahaina); 808-879-0004; http://sanseihawaii.com/

SANSEI SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & SUSHI BAR 27%

MISO PHAT SUSHI 14%

SUSHI PARADISE 12%