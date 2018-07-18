MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Steak on Maui: Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

BEST STEAK

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAKHOUSE

Ruth’s Chris is a collection of steakhouses that span the nation. Thankfully, we have one here, because our readers think that it’s the best place to get a steak. Go visit their Wailea or Lahaina location and taste what’s made this such a successful chain over so many years. Maybe the secret to winning our readers’ hearts and stomachs is in their famous method: “each steak is seared to perfection, finished with butter and freshly chopped parsley and served sizzling on a 500-degree plate.” Pair it with the perfect bottle of wine and eat like a king or queen. (AB)

(Kihei and Lahaina); 808-661-8815; https://www.ruthschris.com/

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE 29%

MAKAWAO STEAKHOUSE 21%

KOBE 10%