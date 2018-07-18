MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Smoothie on Maui: Farmacy Health Bar

BEST SMOOTHIE

FARMACY HEALTH BAR

The votes are in! MauiTime readers have voted Farmacy Health Bar for Maui’s best smoothie award. Whether you’re headed to their Wailuku or Pukalani restaurants, look forward to tasting the next big thing in your life. All smoothies are made to order and are jam packed with locally grown fruits, superfoods and tasty treats. If you want to cool down and feel nourished, choose a “Maui Girl” (strawberry, blueberry, papaya, fresh juiced citrus, aloe vera, sugarcane juice, mac nut milk, and mint). The Cacao Mana is another favorite with banana, hazelnuts, peanut butter, tahini, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, cacao powder, sugarcane juice, and coconut milk. So ono! (AM)

(12 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-866-4312; https://ordering.chownow.com/order/5437/locations

FARMACY HEALTH BAR 18%

PAIA BOWLS 11%

BAREFRUIT BAR 10%