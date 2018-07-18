MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Shave Ice on Maui: Ululani’s

BEST SHAVE ICE

ULULANI’S

Maui is a tropical paradise. That, many can agree to. However, Maui also has its fair share of sweltering hot days where people melt into puddles of their own sweat. If you’re desperate for a cure, where better to search than Maui’s very own Ululani’s Shave Ice – the best place to get shave ice. Flakes of ice clumped together form a pure white snowball sit in the middle of a dainty plastic flower cup. A range of colorful syrup in plastic bottles lay on the shelves, ready for the worker’s experienced hands to grab and slowly work into the blank ball of ice. The menu sign hanging up above is crowded with a multitude of flavors. Half of the flavors exotic, the other half are classics – even to the tourists traveling from off-Island. (MC)

(Kihei and Kahului); 808-877-3700; http://ululanisshaveice.com/

ULULANI’S 41%

BREAKWALL SHAVE ICE 11%

LOCAL BOY’S SHAVE ICE 9%