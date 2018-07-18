MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Service on Maui: Lahaina Grill

BEST SERVICE

LAHAINA GRILL

Eating out isn’t only about finding the best food or drink – it’s also about being waited on! What’s the point of going out, shelling out cash, and avoiding a night in only to be ignored or treated rudely? Well, here is a place you won’t have to worry about being mistreated. Our readers know this, that’s why they voted Lahaina Grill the place with the best service. Of course, the food, ambiance, and libations are great too, but they’ll taste even better knowing that the staff is dedicated to making sure your meal has been worth the visit. (AB)

(127 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-5117; https://lahainagrill.com/

LAHAINA GRILL 6%

GERARD’S RESTAURANT 4%

NICK’S FISH MARKET 3%