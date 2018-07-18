MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Server and Place on Maui: Rick Coleman at Kula Bistro

BEST SERVER AND PLACE

RICK COLEMAN AT KULA BISTRO

Congratulations goes to Rick Coleman at Kula Bistro for Best Server on Maui. Kula Bistro has wowed Maui with their delicious menu, but when you go its Rick’s section you want to sit in! He knows all of their daily specials and will hook you up with whatever you need to make the experience memorable. Coleman won’t let you forget to grab something from their splendid bakery case either. Thanks Rick! (JR)

(4566 Lower Kula Rd., Kula); 808-871-2960; http://kulabistro.com/

RICK COLEMAN AT KULA BISTRO 8%

DALE BUTTON AT HALI’IMAILE GENERAL STORE 3%

RUSSEL KRALOWETZ AT MATTEO’S OSTERIA 2%