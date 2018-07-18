MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Seafood on Maui: Honu Seafood and Pizza

BEST SEAFOOD

HONU SEAFOOD AND PIZZA

Seafood lovers have so many choices on Honu’s menu. Will it be their oysters, ahi bruschetta, chilled cocktail, mussels or sashimi for starters? Then there’s dore, dungeness crab mac and cheese, grilled fish, ahi meatballs, even their brick oven pizzas can be ordered seafood infused. Each of these dishes are exquisitely prepared and served right on the waters edge in Lahaina. There is no better place to get a seafood fix than Honu Seafood and Pizza. (JR)

(1295 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9390; https://www.honumaui.com/

HONU SEAFOOD AND PIZZA 18%

HUMBLE MARKET KITCHIN 8%

DA SHRIMP HALE 7%