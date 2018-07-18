MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Saimin/Ramen on Maui: Ramen Ya

BEST SAIMIN/RAMEN

RAMEN YA

It was an exceptionally rainy spring season, and on soggy days there’s nothing better than a nice bowl of ramen. For those wet-to-the-bone days, MauiTime readers vote Ramen Ya as the place to go for some saimin that’s so good you’ll want to swim in it. Hit them up for a selection of ramen varieties alongside other favorites like gyoza, chicken katsu, fried rice, and Japanese curry. Sit at the bar, dine at a table, or take it home and enjoy a bowl of broth that’ll warm your soul. (AB)

(275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-873-9688; http://www.ramenyahawaii.com/

RAMEN YA 30%

SAM SATO 13%

MORIMOTO 11%