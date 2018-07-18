MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Restaurant on Maui: The Mill House

BEST RESTAURANT

THE MILL HOUSE

With a gorgeous view of the plantation grounds and the mountains painting a picturesque background, The Mill House is an obvious choice for Maui’s favorite restaurant. The menu is as appealing as the setting. With innovative farm-to-table concepts that use local ingredients and flavors inspired by the melting pot cultures of Maui, The Mill House is the place to go for a business lunch or date night. (LH)

(9437 1670 Honoapiilani Hwy #1, Wailuku); 808-270-0333; https://www.millhousemaui.com/

THE MILL HOUSE 11%

KAANA KITCHEN 5%

KULA BISTRO 2%