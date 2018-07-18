MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Resort Restaurant on Maui: Japengo

BEST RESORT RESTAURANT

JAPENGO

The menu at Japengo has been legendary since this modern Japanese inspired ocean view restaurant opened at the Hyatt Regency Maui. Both Chef Gevin Utrillo and Sushi Chef Jin Hosono keep on the cutting edge of asian cuisine and fresh fish offerings and tie in their love for locally sourced, along with spectacular steaks and specials. Their bar also offers a prime variety of sake to pair with, along with creative cocktail libations. Can’t decide between the grilled local mahi or the kung pau duck meatball? Get them both, Japengo offers half portions and half price designed so you can try it all. (JR)

(200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4909; https://hyatthotels.hyatt.com/corporate/restaurants/japengo/en/maui.html

JAPENGO 10%

BANYAN AT RITZ CARLTON 8%

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE 7%