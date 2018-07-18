MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Pupus on Maui: 5 Palms Restaurant

BEST PUPUS

5 PALMS RESTAURANT

5 Palms Restaurant in Kihei is located right off Keawakapu beach and boasts a menu inspired by the coast, with fresh island fish and local produce composing the ingredients for their magnificent dishes. It’s no wonder that our readers voted this the best pupus on the island. While you sample the variety of bites of ahi, shrimp, and pork from their pupu menu, kick back a drink or two and watch the sunset over the ocean. (AB)

(2960 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2607; http://www.5palmsrestaurant.com/

5 PALMS RESTAURANT 8%

SHEARWATER TAVERN 5%

SEA HOUSE RESTAURANT 3%