MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Poke on Maui: Tamura’s

BEST POKE

TAMURA’S

Tamura’s is our 2018 best poke on Maui winner! It’s not just one of the most popular family-owned stores in Hawai‘i for liquor, wine, and libations. Head to their Poke Department for a variety of fresh ahi poke (sashimi grade) and more. Their poke menu changes on the daily, so you’ll always be happy with options like Limu Poke, Spicy Ahi Poke, Garlic Ahi Poke, Shoyu Poke, Spicy Masago Poke, Sea Asparagus Ahi Poke, Coconut Milk Poke, Sweet Chili Sauce Ahi Poke, Furikake Ahi Poke… the list goes on. Pick up a poke bowl, or order a Poke Pupu Platter for your next party. Auntie will thank you! (AM)

(841 Alu St., Wailuku); 808-241-0957; http://www.tamurasmarket.com/

TAMURA’S 38%

LIKE POKE FOOD TRUCK 16%

NALU’S 7%