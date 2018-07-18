Maui Time

MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Plate Lunch on Maui: Aloha Mixed Plate

BEST PLATE LUNCH

ALOHA MIXED PLATE

The men and women of Aloha Mixed Plate have been winning this category through their dedication and practice over time. Our readers certainly know the taste of quality food. Aloha Mixed Plate is known for fresh fruit and vegetables along with tasty drinks and savory food. They even support other kitchens in Maui like Leoda’s and Hoaloha Farms. They have a great and expansive menu of steaks, eggs, fried rice, seafood, local favorites and wonderful selections for adults and keiki. (ME)

(1285 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-3322; http://alohamixedplate.com/

ALOHA MIXED PLATE 17%

808 PLATES MAUI 10%

ACEVEDO’S HAWAICANO CAFE 3%

