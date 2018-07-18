MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Place to Watch the Sunset on Maui: Mala Ocean Tavern

BEST PLACE TO WATCH THE SUNSET

MALA OCEAN TAVERN

Mala Ocean Tavern is Maui’s best place to watch sunset! Here, you’ll get the perfect view of a magical West Maui sunset over the island of Lana‘i. No worries if you can’t get a table, because owner Mark Ellman has two more restaurants next door with similar views: Honu and Frida’s. Enjoy an evening full of awesome menu items, tasty libations, the sound of waves calmly reaching the shoreline, chance turtle sightings, and a Maui sunset that bursts over the Lahaina skies like a watercolor painting. (AM)

(1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; https://www.malaoceantavern.com/

