MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Pancakes on Maui: Tasty Crust

BEST PANCAKES

TASTY CRUST

Tasty Crust is well-known for its pancakes and when locals say their pancakes are the best they don’t joke around. The plate is served hot, and soft tendrils of steam can still be seen coming off the golden brown pancakes. The option of adding whip cream, ice cream, strawberries, blueberries, or any other topping is up to you. One scoop after another – next thing you know you’re left with a full tummy and an empty plate. (MC)

(1770 Mill St., Wailuku); 808-244-0845

TASTY CRUST 16%

CASTAWAY CAFE 12%

JACK’S INN 8%