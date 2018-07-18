MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best New Bar on Maui: Wai Bar

WAI BAR
Maui’s townies rejoice: a bar in Wailuku town! Charming downtown Wailuku, while up-and-coming with coffee shops, some hip and delicious eateries and art exhibitions, has further fulfilled its potential with a new and intriguing bar. Located right in the middle of Market Street, Wai Bar features friendly bartenders that pour a nice selection of tasty drinks, local beers, and kombucha on tap, as well as a sweet set up for music and dancing. After Iao Theater events and First Friday nights, the place is packed, and happy Maui residents love having a bar with character in formerly sleepy Wailuku. (LH)
(25 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; http://www.waibarmaui.com/
WAI BAR 55%
MAUI GRILL 20%
VIBE BAR 19%
Comments