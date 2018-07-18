MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Mixologist on Maui: Daryl Smith at Taverna

BEST MIXOLOGIST

DARYL SMITH, TAVERNA

MauiTime readers just love Daryl! Formerly known as Daryl Smith, Maui’s best mixologist is holding things down at Taverna in Kapalua. Besides making Maui Nui’s favorite mixology concoctions on the daily, this guy has also recently won the “Banks Rum Cocktail” award at the 2018 Kapalua Wine & Food Festival. Visit Taverna, ask for Daryl, and order his award winning “Bankolada.” Or, just say congrats and aloha to him. (AM)

(2000 Village Rd., Kapalua Resort, Lahaina); 808-667-2426; http://www.tavernamaui.com/

DARYL SMITH AT TAVERNA 15%

AARON MOSLEY AT LUANA LOUNGE 9%

TOM WILLIAMS AT WAI BAR 5%