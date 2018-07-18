MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Mexican Food on Maui: Amigo’s

BEST MEXICAN

AMIGO’S

Amigo’s is a family style restaurant that can be found in just about every city in Maui. They have great selections like the smooth and tender carnitas, as well as hot and spicy nachos and quesadillas, but they’re also accommodating to other tastes. They sell hamburgers and burritos, and steak and eggs sit on the same menu with huevos rancheros, allowing for a happy and loving restaurant where the hungriest customers are welcome. (ME)

(Kihei, Lahaina and Kahului); 808-872-9525; http://amigosmaui.com/

AMIGO’S 26%

ROASTED CHILES 11%

POLLI’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT 8%