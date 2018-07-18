MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Mediterranean Food on Maui: Pita Paradise

BEST MEDITERRANEAN FOOD

PITA PARADISE

Pita Paradise is the winner for MauiTime’s best Mediterranean Food on Maui. The owners have undoubtedly created a menu that’s not only impressive, but fresh and deserving of this annual award. Enjoy Greek cuisine fused with both Italian and Hawaiian influences. Everything is made to order, and they’re more than happy to accommodate dietary restrictions. Something that sets this restaurant apart from others on island is that they have weekly live music. See Benoit Jazz Group perform here while enjoying beautiful Greek Salads, Lamb Gyros, Gnocchi Bolognese, fish, and poultry kabobs. Funzees. (AM)

(34 Wailea Ike Drive, Kihei); 808-879-7177; http://m.mainstreethub.com/pitaparadise

PITA PARADISE 23%

CAFE DES AMIS 22%

HABIBI 10%