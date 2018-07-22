#MAUITIME BEST OF MAUI 2018: Best Maui Restaurants and Bars, Food and Drink Revealed

BEST LOCAL FOOD

DA KITCHEN

Oh, Da Kitchen. From spam musubi to loco mocos and kalua pork, Da Kitchen serves up Maui’s finest local food. The go-to spot for locals, Da Kitchen offers plate lunches with hearty portions, friendly servers, and a chill atmosphere. Bring your appetite and your friends to help you finish all the food. (LH)

(425 Koloa St., Kahului); 808-871-7782; http://dakitchen.com/

DA KITCHEN 17%

808 GRINDS CAFE 11%

POI BY THE POUND 10%

BEST RESTAURANT

THE MILL HOUSE

With a gorgeous view of the plantation grounds and the mountains painting a picturesque background, The Mill House is an obvious choice for Maui’s favorite restaurant. The menu is as appealing as the setting. With innovative farm-to-table concepts that use local ingredients and flavors inspired by the melting pot cultures of Maui, The Mill House is the place to go for a business lunch or date night. (LH)

(9437 1670 Honoapiilani Hwy #1, Wailuku); 808-270-0333; https://www.millhousemaui.com/

THE MILL HOUSE 11%

KAANA KITCHEN 5%

KULA BISTRO 2%

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

MONKEYPOD KA’ANAPALI

With sweeping views of the ocean, Monkeypod Ka‘anapali in the Whaler’s Village took the vote for best new restaurant on Maui. Go there for its popular happy hour, fantastic drinks and a menu full of delicious eats. Monkeypod offers friendly, attentive service in a gorgeous setting. (LH)

(2435 Ka’anapali Pkwy, Lahaina); 808-878-6763; https://monkeypodkitchen.com/

MONKEYPOD KA’ANAPALI 11%

MAUI BREWING CO (SOUTH SIDE RESTAURANT) 10%

MOKU ROOTS 8%

BEST DINING WITH A VIEW

MAMA’S FISH HOUSE

Well, this comes as no surprise! Not only is Mama’s Fish House MauiTime’s favorite place to dine with a view, but it’s also one of America’s “Top Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S.” according to TripAdvisor. No matter if you’re at lunch or dinner at Mama’s, the environment is always spectacular. With the gorgeous North Shore coastline, remarkable service, and one of the most delicious menus ever, Mama’s is always a superb choice. (AM)

(790 Poho PI, Paia); 808-579-8488; https://www.mamasfishhouse.com/

MAMA’S FISH HOUSE 14%

KIMO’S 11%

KULA LODGE 8%

BEST PLACE TO WATCH THE SUNSET

MALA OCEAN TAVERN

Mala Ocean Tavern is Maui’s best place to watch sunset! Here, you’ll get the perfect view of a magical West Maui sunset over the island of Lana‘i. No worries if you can’t get a table, because owner Mark Ellman has two more restaurants next door with similar views: Honu and Frida’s. Enjoy an evening full of awesome menu items, tasty libations, the sound of waves calmly reaching the shoreline, chance turtle sightings, and a Maui sunset that bursts over the Lahaina skies like a watercolor painting. (AM)

(1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; https://www.malaoceantavern.com/

MALA OCEAN TAVERN 21%

MAUI WINE 11%

SEASCAPE 6%

BEST FINE DINING

HAILI’IMAILE GENERAL STORE

Amongst heavy competition, Bev Gannon’s Hali’imaile General Store took the vote for best fine dining. The historic plantation setting has been operating since 1987, and is Upcountry’s go-to spot when looking to enjoy or impress. From the famous crab pizza to the rib eye steak, the General Store will please you from start to finish. (LH)

(900 Haili’imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; https://hgsmaui.com/

HALI’IMAILE GENERAL STORE 16%

MERRIMAN’S KAPALUA 8%

CANE & CANOE 5%

BEST SERVICE

LAHAINA GRILL

Eating out isn’t only about finding the best food or drink – it’s also about being waited on! What’s the point of going out, shelling out cash, and avoiding a night in only to be ignored or treated rudely? Well, here is a place you won’t have to worry about being mistreated. Our readers know this, that’s why they voted Lahaina Grill the place with the best service. Of course, the food, ambiance, and libations are great too, but they’ll taste even better knowing that the staff is dedicated to making sure your meal has been worth the visit. (AB)

(127 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-5117; https://lahainagrill.com/

LAHAINA GRILL 6%

GERARD’S RESTAURANT 4%

NICK’S FISH MARKET 3%

BEST LUNCH

808 ON MAIN

Right in the heart of Wailuku town, 808 on Main serves up sandwiches, soups, and salads for a tasty, easy lunch, whether business or personal. With cute lights strung up inside, friendly waitstaff, and a nice breeze blowing in from Iao Valley, the restaurant offers drinks, pupus, and burgers for a variety of lunchtime favorites. (LH)

(2051 Main St., Wailuku); 808-242-1111; https://www.808onmain.com/

808 ON MAIN 7%

KAHILI 6%

MAUI THAI BISTRO 5%

BEST BUSINESS LUNCH

CAFE O’LEI

Cafe O’Lei is an amazing place with a menu as diverse as Maui and locations as exciting as Hawai‘i. With one location on the second floor of the zig-zag strip mall on South Kihei Road, and another at the Central Maui Dunes with breathtaking views of Mauna Kahalawai, Cafe O’lei possesses the kind of casual style and quiet air that makes it the proper place for business meetings. The creature comfort and soothing air make it the best and smoothest place to give a pitch, sit down with family and talk out the world, or simply enjoy good food. (ME)

(Kihei, Wailuku); 808-891-1368; http://www.cafeoleirestaurants.com/maui/

CAFE O’LEI 10%

BISTRO CASANOVA 6%

ARIA’S RESTAURANT 5%

BEST BREAKFAST

KIHEI CAFFE

Just about any day of the week, Kihei Caffe has a line from the quonset hut door all the way down to the parking lot – the food is that good. They get so many people coming in for syrup-bathed pancakes and the delicious fried rice loco moco that they’ve even run out of tables by 8 o’clock in the morning. But not to worry, the small outlet in the building next to them now fits extra seating to make sure all you breakfast lovers out there can get a taste. (ME)

(1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2230; http://www.kiheicaffe.com/

KIHEI CAFFE 7%

GRANDMA’S 6%

GAZEBO RESTAURANT 5%

BEST BUFFET

KA’ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL

The Tiki Terrace at the Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel is legendary for their buffet, and readers of MauiTime recognize real. The breakfast buffet is filled with every selection you’d want to start your day off, and something to please every person in your party: juice, tea, coffee; local Maui fruits; eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes; pancakes, French toast, pastries, oatmeal, cereal; salmon, cold cuts, cheeses – and even a chef’s special. Review the website for special occasion dates when the brunch buffet includes champagne and live entertainment. Now that’s a way to start a day. (AB)

(2525 Ka’anapali Pkwy, Lahaina); 808-661-0011; https://www.kbhmaui.com/

KA’ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL 19%

HYATT REGENCY 10%

KING KAMEHAMEHA GOLF CLUB 6%

BEST KID-FRIENDLY

SLAPPY CAKES

The vibe of the restaurant known as “Slappy Cakes” could be described as family-friendly and hands-on. Customers are given the options of either sitting in the bar stools, in one of the booths, or at one of the tables located near the dancefloor. The non-stick “pans” in the middle of the table are already set by workers by the time you take a seat. The small dishes of toppings and bottles of pancake batters are already mixed and waiting to be used. The experience of creating your very own delicious, fluffy pancakes is made easy and enjoyable. (MC)

(3350 Lower Honoapillani Rd. #701, Lahaina); 808-419-6600; https://www.slappycakesmaui.com/

SLAPPY CAKES 21%

FLATBREAD 17%

I-HOP 14%

BEST LOCAL SANDWICH

808 DELI

The sandwich is an ancient art and few restaurants work the craft as well as 808 Deli. With all the selections and possibilities, it’s understandable why our readers felt that the local sandwich makers at 808 Deli have worked hard enough to prepare quality good eats for the Maui community. The location works well for beach goers having a Sunday off at Kamaole II, taking a break from the waves to have a real sandwich from food professionals. (ME)

(2511 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-1111; http://www.808deli.com/

808 DELI 19%

STILLWELL’S 10%

KUAU STORE 8%

BEST LOCAL PIZZA

PRISON STREET PIZZA

Prison Street Pizza takes the contentious title of best local pizza this year. Opened by the owners of Serpico’s Upcountry, this Jersey-style pizza shop brings great food to Front Street Lahaina. After a day at the beach and Westside adventures, find this renovated plantation home and get yourself a nice pie to share with family and friends. Choose from their selection of signature pizzas for one of their crafted flavors, or build your own creation. Freshly made, crisp, and with all the classic toppings you could ask for, find out why Prison Street Pizza has made it to the top of this category. (AB)

(133 Prison St., Lahaina); 808-662-3332; https://prisonstreetpizza.com/

PRISON STREET PIZZA 11%

FABIANI’S 9%

PIZZA MADNESS 8%

BEST LOCAL CHEAP EATS

TIN ROOF

Chef Sheldon Simeon gained popularity because of his fame as a finalist on Top Chef, but the enduring popularity of this local boy’s restaurant sustains because of it’s quality of flavor and ingredients. It’s a busy little lunch spot, casual yet classy, that serves creative dishes like ulu mac salad, everyone’s favorite Mochiko Chicken (only $8!), poke bowls, and a “dime bag” of house furikake. Enjoy local favorites like saimin and chow fun with a kale salad for the hippies. You really can’t go wrong. (LH)

(360 Papa PI, Kahului); 808-868-0753; http://www.tinroofmaui.com/

TIN ROOF 14%

ICHIBAN OKAZUYA 12%

BAMBOO GRILL 4%

BEST SHAVE ICE

ULULANI’S

Maui is a tropical paradise. That, many can agree to. However, Maui also has its fair share of sweltering hot days where people melt into puddles of their own sweat. If you’re desperate for a cure, where better to search than Maui’s very own Ululani’s Shave Ice – the best place to get shave ice. Flakes of ice clumped together form a pure white snowball sit in the middle of a dainty plastic flower cup. A range of colorful syrup in plastic bottles lay on the shelves, ready for the worker’s experienced hands to grab and slowly work into the blank ball of ice. The menu sign hanging up above is crowded with a multitude of flavors. Half of the flavors exotic, the other half are classics – even to the tourists traveling from off-Island. (MC)

(Kihei and Kahului); 808-877-3700; http://ululanisshaveice.com/

ULULANI’S 41%

BREAKWALL SHAVE ICE 11%

LOCAL BOY’S SHAVE ICE 9%

BEST PLATE LUNCH

ALOHA MIXED PLATE

The men and women of Aloha Mixed Plate have been winning this category through their dedication and practice over time. Our readers certainly know the taste of quality food. Aloha Mixed Plate is known for fresh fruit and vegetables along with tasty drinks and savory food. They even support other kitchens in Maui like Leoda’s and Hoaloha Farms. They have a great and expansive menu of steaks, eggs, fried rice, seafood, local favorites and wonderful selections for adults and keiki. (ME)

(1285 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-3322; http://alohamixedplate.com/

ALOHA MIXED PLATE 17%

808 PLATES MAUI 10%

ACEVEDO’S HAWAICANO CAFE 3%

BEST FISH AND CHIP’S

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL

Flaky hunks of fish fried hot and crispy served with creamy tartar. A fluffy pile of potato fries ready to be dredged in ketchup. There are so many things so right with this quintessential fish dish that came from the United Kingdom over 100 years ago. We take our fish and chips seriously around here, and the votes say Captain Jack’s Island Grill is the place to hunker down and order up. (JR)

(672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; http://www.captainjacksmaui.com/

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL 18%

MULLIGAN’S 12%

MAUI FISH’N CHIPS 11%

BEST SAIMIN/RAMEN

RAMEN YA

It was an exceptionally rainy spring season, and on soggy days there’s nothing better than a nice bowl of ramen. For those wet-to-the-bone days, MauiTime readers vote Ramen Ya as the place to go for some saimin that’s so good you’ll want to swim in it. Hit them up for a selection of ramen varieties alongside other favorites like gyoza, chicken katsu, fried rice, and Japanese curry. Sit at the bar, dine at a table, or take it home and enjoy a bowl of broth that’ll warm your soul. (AB)

(275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-873-9688; http://www.ramenyahawaii.com/

RAMEN YA 30%

SAM SATO 13%

MORIMOTO 11%

BEST SPAM MUSUBI

MINIT STOP

The Minit Stop spam musubi is a treasure found only on Maui. Come in at just the right time and find yourself a smooth, shrink wrapped spam musubi. With a thick slice of spam and warm soft rice rolled in nori, welcome to heaven. Minit Stop is one of the best musubi makers on island with all sorts of inventions like the chicken musubi and the egg spam musubi. The way they cook their spam so that it almost melts with an inner texture of powdered sugar is an honest dedication of love to the word “food”. (ME)

(Kahului, Kihei, Makawaoi, Wailuku, Paia); 808-244-8057; http://www.minitstop.com/

MINIT STOP 24%

NAGASAKO OKAZUYA 21%

PUKALANI SUPERETTE 20%

BEST FISH SANDWICH

PAIA FISH MARKET

Just like last year, the best fish sandwich award goes to Pa’ia Fish Market. Heading to any of their three locations (Paia, Lahaina, and Kihei) is always a good idea. With fresh fish, their tasty and crunchy coleslaw, shredded cheese, a warm bun, and a tomato slice, you’ll be in fish sandwich heaven in no time. Don’t sleep on the French fries, and next time you’re with a group order their Caesar salad and yummy sashimi as share plates. Polish it off with a Maui beer or a refreshing glass of white wine, and you’ll be golden. (AM)

(Lahaina, Kihei, Paia); 808-579-8030; https://paiafishmarket.com/

PAIA FISH MARKET 27%

ESKIMO CANDY INC 9%

FISH MARKET MAUI 8%

BEST VEGETARIAN

CHOICE HEALTH BAR

This year’s best vegetarian restaurant accolade goes to the one and only Choice Health Bar. In the last year, they opened a new spot in Ka‘anapali, and the sign is up for their newest location which will be opening up in Pa‘ia Town real soon. MauiTime readers love Choice for their superfoods and organic menu items: healthy salads, vegan soups, acai bowls, raw pizza, mashup bowls, and smoothies. Did you know that you can order online to pick up to-go orders at their Lahaina restaurant? Sweet! (AM)

(Ka’anapali and Lahaina); 808-661-7711; http://www.choicehealthbar.com/

CHOICE 13%

ALIVE AND WELL 11%

A’A ROOTS 8%

BEST FISH TACOS

MAUI TACOS

Maui Tacos has been a taco staple in the Maui community for 25 years. With six locations, you’re never far from getting your fish taco fix. Maui Tacos features a full menu and a salsa bar with lots of yummy options in it. Favorite tacos include the Baha Grilled Fish Tacos, which feature marinated grilled fish with your choice of pinto, black or refried beans, shredded cabbage, and cilantro-jalapeno dressing. (LH)

(275 Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-7726 http://mauitacos.com/

MAUI TACOS 19%

JAWZ TACOS 9%

LAHAINA FISH CO. 8%

BEST BURGER

COOL CAT CAFE

Cool Cat Cafe has a reputation that’s hard to beat. The winner of our best burger category for years running, this restaurant has this iconic American meal on lock. But they don’t just serve your average burger. Oh no, Cool Cat is known for its impressively long burger menu. You’re bound to find a flavor you enjoy here among the more than a dozen burger selections. Bring the kids to this family-friendly ‘50s-style diner, listen to some tunes, and enjoy a good ol’ burger and fries. (AB)

(658 Front St., Ste 160, Lahaina); 808-667-0908; http://www.coolcatcafe.com/

COOL CAT CAFE 26%

TEDDY’S BIGGER BURGERS 10%

STEWS MAUI BURGER 9%

BEST SUSHI

SANSEI SEAFOOD RESTAURANT AND SUSHI BAR

Man do I love me some SANSEI! Just saying SANSEI gets me all hella excited. Apparently you like SANSEI too. I dare you to say SANSEI to a hungry friend around dinner time…what do you think is gonna happen? Countless plates of cajun seared walu, maki-maki roll, panko crusted ahi and plenty of ono sushi is what’s gonna happen! The delicious, creative rolls and quality fish have made SANSEI Maui’s Pavlovian sushi spot! ($F)

(Kihei and Lahaina); 808-879-0004; http://sanseihawaii.com/

SANSEI SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & SUSHI BAR 27%

MISO PHAT SUSHI 14%

SUSHI PARADISE 12%

BEST POKE

TAMURA’S

Tamura’s is our 2018 best poke on Maui winner! It’s not just one of the most popular family-owned stores in Hawai‘i for liquor, wine, and libations. Head to their Poke Department for a variety of fresh ahi poke (sashimi grade) and more. Their poke menu changes on the daily, so you’ll always be happy with options like Limu Poke, Spicy Ahi Poke, Garlic Ahi Poke, Shoyu Poke, Spicy Masago Poke, Sea Asparagus Ahi Poke, Coconut Milk Poke, Sweet Chili Sauce Ahi Poke, Furikake Ahi Poke… the list goes on. Pick up a poke bowl, or order a Poke Pupu Platter for your next party. Auntie will thank you! (AM)

(841 Alu St., Wailuku); 808-241-0957; http://www.tamurasmarket.com/

TAMURA’S 38%

LIKE POKE FOOD TRUCK 16%

NALU’S 7%

BEST BENTO

TJ’S WAREHOUSE

Tucked into the Wailuku Industrial area, sharing a space with Maui Chemical & Paper Products, is the incredibly delicious TJ’s. Those who know, know, and those who don’t can go check it out for themselves: From poke to bentos, TJ’s offers authentic flavors and excellent prices. Their bentos range from yakitori chicken and chicken katsu to butterfish, unagi and shrimp tempura, amongst others. TJ’s offers a variety of combo bentos that are as delicious as they are reasonable and yummy. (LH)

(871 Alua St,m Wailuku); 808-249-0825; http://tjscateringmaui.com/

TJ’S WAREHOUSE 37%

JAWS COUNTRY STORE 20%

UPTOWN TEXACO 14%

BEST PANCAKES

TASTY CRUST

Tasty Crust is well-known for its pancakes and when locals say their pancakes are the best they don’t joke around. The plate is served hot, and soft tendrils of steam can still be seen coming off the golden brown pancakes. The option of adding whip cream, ice cream, strawberries, blueberries, or any other topping is up to you. One scoop after another – next thing you know you’re left with a full tummy and an empty plate. (MC)

(1770 Mill St., Wailuku); 808-244-0845

TASTY CRUST 16%

CASTAWAY CAFE 12%

JACK’S INN 8%

BEST LUAU

OLD LAHAINA LUAU

Lu‘au’s on Maui can be tricky for a variety of reasons, but the Old Lahaina Lu‘au has it down: the vibe is not touristy or cheeky, but rather genuine and warm. The servers are sincere, and the company treats them well. The show features Maui’s best performers, with a story arc that is intentional and surprisingly authentic, with some of Maui’s best dancers gracing the stage. The beachfront setting and round center stage are outstanding, and the food and drink is bountiful and delicious. (LH)

(1251 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-1998; https://www.oldlahainaluau.com/

OLD LAHAINA LUAU 49%

FEAST AT LELE 19%

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC 10%

BEST SMOOTHIE

FARMACY HEALTH BAR

The votes are in! MauiTime readers have voted Farmacy Health Bar for Maui’s best smoothie award. Whether you’re headed to their Wailuku or Pukalani restaurants, look forward to tasting the next big thing in your life. All smoothies are made to order and are jam packed with locally grown fruits, superfoods and tasty treats. If you want to cool down and feel nourished, choose a “Maui Girl” (strawberry, blueberry, papaya, fresh juiced citrus, aloe vera, sugarcane juice, mac nut milk, and mint). The Cacao Mana is another favorite with banana, hazelnuts, peanut butter, tahini, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, cacao powder, sugarcane juice, and coconut milk. So ono! (AM)

(12 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-866-4312; https://ordering.chownow.com/order/5437/locations

FARMACY HEALTH BAR 18%

PAIA BOWLS 11%

BAREFRUIT BAR 10%

BEST BURRITO

FRIDA’S MEXICAN BEACH HOUSE

Maui residents appreciate a good-sized, beautiful, and tasty burrito by the ocean. At Frida’s Mexican Beach House, this Mexican staple is served in the form of the Mala Burrito, served wet and topped with the works: heaping portions of salsa, guacamole, and sour cream plated beautifully. Burritos are served with choice of protein or veggie. The rest of the menu is likewise delicious, and you get to enjoy your food in a relaxed ambiance with beautiful ocean views. (LH)

(1287 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-1287; http://fridasmaui.com/

FRIDA’S MEXICAN BEACH HOUSE 21%

LAS PINATAS OF MAUI 11%

FERNANDO’S 5%

BEST SEAFOOD

HONU SEAFOOD AND PIZZA

Seafood lovers have so many choices on Honu’s menu. Will it be their oysters, ahi bruschetta, chilled cocktail, mussels or sashimi for starters? Then there’s dore, dungeness crab mac and cheese, grilled fish, ahi meatballs, even their brick oven pizzas can be ordered seafood infused. Each of these dishes are exquisitely prepared and served right on the waters edge in Lahaina. There is no better place to get a seafood fix than Honu Seafood and Pizza. (JR)

(1295 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9390; https://www.honumaui.com/

HONU SEAFOOD AND PIZZA 18%

HUMBLE MARKET KITCHIN 8%

DA SHRIMP HALE 7%

BEST BBQ

FAT DADDY’S SMOKEHOUSE

There’s a whole lot of barbeque in America and when it’s done right, it’s amazing. Fat Daddy’s Smokehouse has been doing barbeque right for a long time. Their cornbread is sweet and soft and their ingredients are always the best to make the softest meat, the sweetest sauces, and the most forgiving meatloaf one can find. Located at the legendary triangle in South Kihei, Fat Daddy’s provides a country style inner sanctum that calls forth a nostalgic happiness for the days of the old West when barbeque was the only game in town. (ME)

(1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-8711; http://www.fatdaddysmaui.com/

FAT DADDY’S SMOKEHOUSE 24%

BEACH BUMS 22%

MAMA’S RIBS & ROTISSERIE 11%

BEST PUPUS

5 PALMS RESTAURANT

5 Palms Restaurant in Kihei is located right off Keawakapu beach and boasts a menu inspired by the coast, with fresh island fish and local produce composing the ingredients for their magnificent dishes. It’s no wonder that our readers voted this the best pupus on the island. While you sample the variety of bites of ahi, shrimp, and pork from their pupu menu, kick back a drink or two and watch the sunset over the ocean. (AB)

(2960 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2607; http://www.5palmsrestaurant.com/

5 PALMS RESTAURANT 8%

SHEARWATER TAVERN 5%

SEA HOUSE RESTAURANT 3%

BEST STEAK

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAKHOUSE

Ruth’s Chris is a collection of steakhouses that span the nation. Thankfully, we have one here, because our readers think that it’s the best place to get a steak. Go visit their Wailea or Lahaina location and taste what’s made this such a successful chain over so many years. Maybe the secret to winning our readers’ hearts and stomachs is in their famous method: “each steak is seared to perfection, finished with butter and freshly chopped parsley and served sizzling on a 500-degree plate.” Pair it with the perfect bottle of wine and eat like a king or queen. (AB)

(Kihei and Lahaina); 808-661-8815; https://www.ruthschris.com/

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE 29%

MAKAWAO STEAKHOUSE 21%

KOBE 10%

BEST MEXICAN

AMIGO’S

Amigo’s is a family style restaurant that can be found in just about every city in Maui. They have great selections like the smooth and tender carnitas, as well as hot and spicy nachos and quesadillas, but they’re also accommodating to other tastes. They sell hamburgers and burritos, and steak and eggs sit on the same menu with huevos rancheros, allowing for a happy and loving restaurant where the hungriest customers are welcome. (ME)

(Kihei, Lahaina and Kahului); 808-872-9525; http://amigosmaui.com/

AMIGO’S 26%

ROASTED CHILES 11%

POLLI’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT 8%

BEST ITALIAN FOOD

CASANOVA’S

This year’s best Italian food on Maui award goes to Casanova! Head to Makawao Town or check out Casanova Bistro in Kahului for two amazing, yet somewhat different Italian food menus. When dining at either of the two locations, lunch or dinner, look forward to savoring some seriously authentic Italian food: fresh pastas, tasty sauces, perfectly cooked meats, salads, and more. Much of their menu ingredients are sources from beautiful Maui Nui, so we also appreciate the restaurants that support our local farmers. As they say in Italiano, Mangia Mangiare! (AM)

(1188 Makawao Ave., Kahului); 808-572-0220; http://casanovamaui.com/

CASANOVAS 21%

SALE PEPE 16%

MATTEOS 15%

BEST CHINESE FOOD

STAR NOODLE

Star Noodle has top rated legendary status for their asian fusion cuisine. The line out the door hasn’t stopped you from voting them the best Chinese food, you know they are worth the wait. You have a great taste when it comes to Chinese dishes: garlic noodles, gailan, fried saimin, and steamed pork buns. Don’t stop there, some of Star Noodle dishes are also from Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand. (JR)

(286 Kupuohi St., Lahaina); 808-667-5400; http://www.starnoodle.com/

STAR NOODLE 23%

CHINA BOAT RESTAURANT 16%

PANDA EXPRESS 13%

BEST JAPANESE FOOD

NUKA

Yay! MauiTime readers have voted NUKA for the best Japanese food on Maui. Hands down, Chef Hiro Takanashi is a god from the heavens. Here is a man that we all love! He has the biggest smile, gives the best hugs, and has created a spectacular menu at NUKA in Haiku. Here, you can start your meal with a variety of tasty Otsunami (small plates) like the Miso Butterfish, Karaage Chicken, Spicy Garlic Edamame, Hurricane Fries, Baked Mussels, Tempura, and more. Then, choose a couple of refreshing salads, and maybe some udon, sushi, and a few specialty rolls like the NUKA Roll, Haleakala Roll, Peahi Roll, and the Caterpillar Roll. There is NO WAY TO GO WRONG HERE. P.s. They also have the bomb Saimin on their lunch menu! (AM)

(780 Haiku Rd., Haiku); 808-575-2939; http://nukamaui.com/

NUKA 13%

TOKYO TEI 12%

MATSU 9%

BEST INDIAN FOOD

MONSOON INDIA

Monsoon India is still Mauitime readers favorite place for deliciously authentic Indian food on Maui. Not only do they have a gorgeous menu full of Eastern spices and exotic delights, but their oceanfront dining is spectacular. Here is a place that you can enjoy samosas, pakora, the best garlic naan bread, curries, vegetarian dishes and more. They also offer lunch specials, do catering and offer a variety of classical Indian music events throughout the year. (AM)

(760 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-875-6666; http://www.monsoonindiamaui.com/site/

MONSOON INDIA 38%

KAMANA KITCHEN 22%

JINI’S CURRY 20%

BEST MEDITERRANEAN FOOD

PITA PARADISE

Pita Paradise is the winner for MauiTime’s best Mediterranean Food on Maui. The owners have undoubtedly created a menu that’s not only impressive, but fresh and deserving of this annual award. Enjoy Greek cuisine fused with both Italian and Hawaiian influences. Everything is made to order, and they’re more than happy to accommodate dietary restrictions. Something that sets this restaurant apart from others on island is that they have weekly live music. See Benoit Jazz Group perform here while enjoying beautiful Greek Salads, Lamb Gyros, Gnocchi Bolognese, fish, and poultry kabobs. Funzees. (AM)

(34 Wailea Ike Drive, Kihei); 808-879-7177; http://m.mainstreethub.com/pitaparadise

PITA PARADISE 23%

CAFE DES AMIS 22%

HABIBI 10%

BEST VIETNAMESE FOOD

A SAIGON CAFE

Maui’s favorite Vietnamese food is still A Saigon Cafe. Why wouldn’t it be? This place is freakin’ rad and the menu is huge! Have you ever had a Vietnamese burrito? At Saigon Cafe they call it a Banh Hoi. Whether you order soups, vermicelli noodles, “Wok Wonders,” or sauteed specials – you’ll be in seventh heaven. They also have really dope vegetarian menu options. (AM)

(1792 Main St., Wailuku); 808-243-9560; http://asaigoncafe.com/

A SAIGON CAFE 41%

PHO SAIGON 19%

LAHAINA SPORTS BAR 14%

BEST FILIPINO FOOD

JOEY’S KITCHEN

We are so lucky that Chef Joey Macadangdang decided to strike out on his own after many years at Roy’s and create Joey’s Kitchen. His Filipino fusion is bomb! You have two locations to choose from, one at the food court at Whaler’s Village where our visitors can sample his cuisine, and one in Napili where the locals pick up their plates. I can’t get enough of his shrimp pancit, lumpia, adobo and crispy pata. You have to try his adobo fried rice and seafood sinigang. Even if you are not into beautiful Filipino cuisine he has something for you! Tasty fish tacos, kalbi, steak, salmon and more local favorites make an appearance on his menu. (JR)

(2435 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina); 808-868-4474; https://www.joeyskitchenhimaui.com/

JOEY’S KITCHEN 13%

PARADISE MARKET 12%

MAX’S RESTAURANT 10%

BEST HEALTH FOOD STORE

MANA FOODS

Oh, Mana Foods… How can we ever count the ways! Mana Foods is the 2018 winner of best health food store on Maui and it’s so deserving. There’s a certain air about walking into this Pa‘ia grocery – you know that things are well-priced, fresh, and that they always pack a huge assortment into their shelves. They always seem to be so well stocked! Head to Pa‘ia Town for shopping for all of your optimal health needs, locally grown organic foods, and more. Don’t forget to check out their vitamin room to purchase healthy and safe choices for you and your family. (AM)

(49 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8078; http://manafoodsmaui.com/

MANA FOODS 42%

DOWN TO EARTH 20%

HAWAIIAN MOONS 14%

BEST LOCAL FOOD PRODUCT

SURFING GOAT DAIRY

Surfing Goat Dairy is MauiTime readers favorite local food product, and that’s definitely not surprising. For years, these guys have been supporting Maui’s agri-business community by offering local dairy items, gift sets, tours, and some pretty cool keiki activities. If you go to pretty much any restaurant on Maui that offers goat cheese, you either will, or hope to see, these guys on the menu. Here’s an award winning cheese business that’s not just recognized on Maui, but throughout the world. (AM)

(3651 Omaopio Rd., Kula); 808-878-2870; http://www.surfinggoatdairy.com/

SURFING GOAT DAIRY 13%

MAUI CATTLE CO 10%

MAUI GOLD PINEAPPLES 8%

BEST FARMERS MARKET

UPCOUNTRY FARMERS MARKET

The Upcountry Farmer’s Market is Maui’s favorite place to be on a Saturday morning. Head up Haleakala to Pukalani for fresh and organic produce, locally made food items, plants, herbs, health and wellness products, and more. If you arrive early, you may also be able to pick up fresh baked breads, delicious Indian samosas, Cuban coffee, and more tasty treats from Alba’s Cuban Coladas. Muy Bien! (AM)

(55 Kiopaa St., Makawao); http://www.upcountryfarmersmarket.com/

UPCOUNTRY FARMERS MARKET 30%

HONOKOWAI FARMERS MARKET 13%

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET 12%

BEST HEALTHY RESTAURANT

FORK & SALAD

Let’s be honest, Fork & Salad is probably one of the most welcomed newer businesses on Maui. It’s kind of shocking that we haven’t had a restaurant like this on Maui until now. Their flagship restaurant is at Azeka Center in Kihei, but now they have a new brick-and-mortar right across from Target in Kahului. If you want your body to feel happy, you should eat here at least a few times a week. They support local farms, have an awesome menu, and they are one of the very few restaurants on Maui that expressed their safety efforts in regards to rat lungworm. Thank you for that! This place is the bomb! Go there tomorrow. (AM)

(Kihei and Kahului); 808-793-3256; https://forkandsaladmaui.com/

FORK & SALAD 17%

ALCHEMY 14%

JOY’S PLACE 4%

BEST BAR

DOWN THE HATCH

Once again Down the Hatch is taking top honors for Best Bar on Maui. Drop down into their friendly grotto in Lahaina’s Wharf Center surrounded by water features, green plants, but most importantly plenty of ice, glassware and Maui’s best adult beverages. There is always a friendly face behind the bar ready to wet your whistle! And their schedule of events is huge! Want your beer with live music? They have it. Want to pretend you’re in New Orleans? Come down on Tuesdays. Events like wine Down Wednesdays and Fresh Squeezed Fridays and free magic Monday is everything you want to drink to. (JR)

(658 Front St. #102, Lahaina); 808-661-4900; https://www.dthmaui.com/down-the-hatch

DOWN THE HATCH 14%

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT & SALOON 6%

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. 4%

BEST LOCAL FARM

KULA COUNTRY FARM

Each fall, some seasonal cuteness starts to show up in my Instagram feed: keiki running through pumpkin patches, playing in beautiful gardens and picking strawberries with the picturesque backdrop of the whole island. Year-round, Kula Country Farm, a fourth-generation farm operated by a local farming family, offers flowers, fruit, jams, jellies, and fresh baked goods alongside their seasonal pumpkin patch and strawberry-picking. With friendly staff, locally-grown produce, and the gorgeous Kula views, Kula Country Farm offers refreshing outdoor fun for the whole family. (LH)

(375 Koheo Rd., Kula); 808-878-8381; http://kulacountryfarmsmaui.com/

KULA COUNTRY FARMS 26%

KUMU FARMS 15%

O’O FARM 14%

BEST HAPPY HOUR

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL

Every day Three’s offers two happy hours: from 3-6pm and 9-10pm daily. Their deals are amongst the best on Maui: drafts, well drinks, margaritas, and Mai Tai’s for just $3.50. Typically, restaurants are mainly known for their alcohol specials at happy hour, but the boys behind Three’s bring their culinary expertise to creating the best happy hour menu on Maui. With options like bacon wrapped hot dogs and kalua pork quesadillas, nachos, coconut crusted shrimp, and sushi rolls at incredibly reasonable prices, Three’s happy hour has captured our hearts and our stomachs. (LH)

(1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; https://threesbarandgrill.com/

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL 11%

WHAT ALES YOU? 8%

BETTY’S BEACH CAFE 3%

BEST PAU HANA

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE

One of the secrets to the Tiki Lounge’s pau hana success is the incredible happy hour: All day from 11am-6pm daily, the bar offers $4 margaritas, Bloody Marys, and Pacifico on draft among others. Add in the spacious lanai, some live music and a tasty menu, and the South Shore Tiki Lounge is the obvious choice for a pau hana with friends, with 10pm specials for those working late. (LH)

(1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; http://southshoretiki.com/

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE 8%

PAIA BAY COFFEE & BAR 6%

DOG AND DUCK 5%

BEST FOOD TRUCK

THAI MEE UP

First of all, if you ever see anything that somehow even slightly references being tied up, you should probably park your vehicle immediately. MauiTime readers have spoken, and they conclude that the Thai Mee Up food truck is the best food truck on Maui. Located across from the Costco gas station, enjoy some seriously authentic Thai food items like Crispy Garlic Shrimp, Pork Ribs, Panang Curry, daily specials, a to-die-for Green Papaya Salad, and more. We also love that the owners are (one) a past chef at Mama’s Fish House and (two) THE BEST baker on island. Love you Loke! (AM)

(591 Haleakala Highway, Kahului); 808-214-3369; http://thaimeeup.com/

THAI MEE UP 10%

MAUI FRESH STREATERY 5%

YAZI’Z 4%

BEST NEW BAR

WAI BAR

Maui’s townies rejoice: a bar in Wailuku town! Charming downtown Wailuku, while up-and-coming with coffee shops, some hip and delicious eateries and art exhibitions, has further fulfilled its potential with a new and intriguing bar. Located right in the middle of Market Street, Wai Bar features friendly bartenders that pour a nice selection of tasty drinks, local beers, and kombucha on tap, as well as a sweet set up for music and dancing. After Iao Theater events and First Friday nights, the place is packed, and happy Maui residents love having a bar with character in formerly sleepy Wailuku. (LH)

(25 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; http://www.waibarmaui.com/

WAI BAR 55%

MAUI GRILL 20%

VIBE BAR 19%

BEST CHEF

SHELDON SIMEON

Of course Maui’s favorite chef is Sheldon Simeon. Duh. From creating the first menu at Star Noodle to being America’s favorite Top Chef, we all love him. If you want to see what he’s really up to, make a point of heading to his restaurant Tin Roof in Kahului. The Mochiko Chicken is the bomb! Here is where you’ll enjoy some seriously tasty Kau Kau Tins, Saimin, Dry Mein, sandwiches, and Mum Mum’s. For dessert? Indulge in a Pono Pie. FYI. Tin Roof is only open from 10am-2pm, so plan accordingly. (AM)

(360 Papa PI. Ste Y, Kahului); 808-868-0753; http://www.tinroofmaui.com/

SHELDON SIMEON 21%

BEVERLY GANNON 8%

ISAAC BANCACO 7%

BEST FEMALE BARTENDER AND PLACE

MARLENA RAMIREZ, DIRTY MONKEY

I fashion myself a decent enough cook. Years ago, my friend Chris recommended a book called Ratio. It’s a great cookbook that, more or less, says fats, flours and sugars are going taste best in certain proportions. Well, Marlena is hooking up some kick ass libations at The Dirty Monkey and luckily for you, she hasn’t read this book. She is overflowing with absurdly equal amounts of creativity, friendship, attentiveness, smiles and good ol’ fashioned banter. ($F)

(844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; http://www.thedirtymonkey.com/hawaii

MARLENA RAMIREZ AT DIRTY MONKEY 5%

AMANDA COOPER AT CAPTAIN JACKS 4%

RAE ENZO AT SPANKY’S 3%

BEST MALE BARTENDER AND PLACE

BO YACKLEY AT VIBE BAR

You know that feeling when you just want to dance all night, have a few cocktails and frolic with friends? Where to go when you need a bartender that has got it all on lockdown? The votes say it’s Uncle Bo at Vibe. The chill lounge at the Vibe has swanky booze, bumping music and plenty of nightclub action. Bo Yackley knows how to keep that Vibe going, its on ice and waiting for you. (JR)

(1913 H, S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; http://www.vibenightclubmaui.com/

BO YACKLEY AT VIBE BAR 5%

CHUCK NORRIS AT MERRIMANS 4%

JEFFREY MICHAEL VILLACASTEN AT ROYAL OCEAN TERRACE 3%

BEST RESORT RESTAURANT

JAPENGO

The menu at Japengo has been legendary since this modern Japanese inspired ocean view restaurant opened at the Hyatt Regency Maui. Both Chef Gevin Utrillo and Sushi Chef Jin Hosono keep on the cutting edge of asian cuisine and fresh fish offerings and tie in their love for locally sourced, along with spectacular steaks and specials. Their bar also offers a prime variety of sake to pair with, along with creative cocktail libations. Can’t decide between the grilled local mahi or the kung pau duck meatball? Get them both, Japengo offers half portions and half price designed so you can try it all. (JR)

(200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4909; https://hyatthotels.hyatt.com/corporate/restaurants/japengo/en/maui.html

JAPENGO 10%

BANYAN AT RITZ CARLTON 8%

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE 7%

BEST MIXOLOGIST

DARYL SMITH, TAVERNA

MauiTime readers just love Daryl! Formerly known as Daryl Smith, Maui’s best mixologist is holding things down at Taverna in Kapalua. Besides making Maui Nui’s favorite mixology concoctions on the daily, this guy has also recently won the “Banks Rum Cocktail” award at the 2018 Kapalua Wine & Food Festival. Visit Taverna, ask for Daryl, and order his award winning “Bankolada.” Or, just say congrats and aloha to him. (AM)

(2000 Village Rd., Kapalua Resort, Lahaina); 808-667-2426; http://www.tavernamaui.com/

DARYL SMITH AT TAVERNA 15%

AARON MOSLEY AT LUANA LOUNGE 9%

TOM WILLIAMS AT WAI BAR 5%

BEST LOCALLY MADE DRINK

MAUI BREWING COMPANY

MauiTime readers vote MBC for Maui’s best locally made drink! Not shocked. Everyone loves Maui Brewing Co. for everything they do from kegging to tap. “Hawai‘i’s Largest Craft Brewery” offers more than just amazing Hawai‘i craft beers. Take a tour, or have a meal at their Kahana or Kihei restaurant. Have you tasted their Double Overhead IPA yet? It’s also available in cans… Do it. (AM)

(Kihei and Lahaina); 808-213-3002; http://mauibrewingco.com/

MAUI BREWING COMPANY BEER 25%

KOHOLA BREWERY BEER 13%

HALI’IMAILE DISTILLING COMPANY 9%

BEST LOCAL LIQUOR STORE

ALOHA DISCOUNT LIQOUR

Alcohol is a potent chemical and knowing what you need and when you need it is a hard problem to solve. Thankfully Aloha Discount Liquor gives great and personal service when it comes to what’s on their shelves. They know their liquor, where it is, and how much of it you might need. The friendly service and the wide selection makes Aloha Discount Liquor the best liquor store on Maui. We thank our readers for pointing out their commitment to their booze and beverage service. (ME)

(2439 S Kihei Rd #109, Kihei); 808-874-8882; https://alohadiscountliquor.com/

ALOHA DISCOUNT LIQUOR 55%

WAILEA WINE 11%

RODEO GENERAL STORE 4%

BEST LOCAL COFFEE HOUSE

AKAMAI COFFEE

Visiting Akamai Coffee Co. in Kihei is enlightening. The shop’s atmosphere is soothing and relaxing. The small potted plants and hanging seats match the white and brown interior, and with the background music and the whirrs of machinery, the place has a cozy vibe perfect for cocooning away with a nice cup of coffee. The staff dances gracefully from one machine to the other, finishing up orders for customers. There is a selection of unique coffees on display with tempting food items, and the menu at the front of the register gives customers something to contemplate as they get a boost on their day. (MC)

(1325 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3251; http://www.akamaicoffee.com/

AKAMAI COFFEE 17%

WAILUKU COFFEE CO. 10%

MAUI COFFEE ROASTERS 8%

BEST SERVER AND PLACE

RICK COLEMAN AT KULA BISTRO

Congratulations goes to Rick Coleman at Kula Bistro for Best Server on Maui. Kula Bistro has wowed Maui with their delicious menu, but when you go its Rick’s section you want to sit in! He knows all of their daily specials and will hook you up with whatever you need to make the experience memorable. Coleman won’t let you forget to grab something from their splendid bakery case either. Thanks Rick! (JR)

(4566 Lower Kula Rd., Kula); 808-871-2960; http://kulabistro.com/

RICK COLEMAN AT KULA BISTRO 8%

DALE BUTTON AT HALI’IMAILE GENERAL STORE 3%

RUSSEL KRALOWETZ AT MATTEO’S OSTERIA 2%

BEST BARISTA AND PLACE

STEPHANIE LOUISE CONSTANTINO AT CAFE CAFE

Stephanie Constantino makes a mean coffee, and when it’s time for a cup of Joe you head to Cafe Cafe for the caffeine. Their cute Lahainaluna location serves some of the best ice coffee and espresso in the land. Constantino likes to fix it up just how you like it and doesn’t balk at whole milk or skim milk details. Enjoy! (JR)

(129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-661-0006; https://cafecafemaui.com/

STEPHANIE LOUISE CONSTANTINO AT CAFE CAFE 5%

MEGAN KANEKOA AT COFFEE COMPANY 4%

CHRISTINA SARASOLA AT ALBA’S CUBAN COLADAS 3%

BEST COCKTAIL AND BAR

THE TRAINING ROOM LUANA LOUNGE

Aaron Alcala-Mosley has an incredible palate when it comes to cocktails and he is only too willing to share it with you. The best part is you get to hang out at the Luana Lounge in the Fairmont Kea Lani to taste them. The Training Room has your vote for number one tipple. For me it’s the Chartreuse, one of my favorite spirits. For some it might be the vermouth or the Maker’s Mark. Served in an absinthe torched old fashioned glass and with an ice sphere, this drink is exquisite. (JR)

(4100 Luana Alunui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; https://www.fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana/

THE TRAINING ROOM LUANA LOUNGE 4%

MAI TYLER FLEETWOOD’S 3%

TOMMY BAHAMA MARTINI 2%

BEST LATE NIGHT FOOD

COW PIG BUN

When you have let time slip by but your opu says its hangry, don’t worry, Cow Pig Bun is open late. MauiTime readers have given this open till midnight kitchen the thumbs up for late night food. Their Chef is waiting to whip you up an incredible burger, they have 8 to choose from! If beef aint you’re thang, they got sandwiches, salads, mac and cheese, tater tot poutine, and a killer veggie burger. While your eating late have one of their bourbon cocktails to wash it all down. (JR)

(535 Lipoa Pkwy, #100, Kihei); 808-875-8100; http://cowpigbun.com/

COW PIG BUN 20%

PINT AND CORK 16%

LAHAINA COOLERS 13%

BEST MARGARITA

MILAGROS

The best margarita on Maui award goes to Milagros in Pa‘ia! In addition to having one of the most popular happy hours on island, Milagros serves up a variety of deliciously intoxicating margaritas. Their bar is stocked with a variety of top-shelf tequila brands, so you can always customize your favorite Mexican drink here. Tasty options include a Jalapeño Margarita, Coconut Margarita, Lilikoi Margarita, the El Jeffe, and more. (AM)

(3 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8755; https://milagrosfoodcompany.com/

MILAGROS 23%

FRIDA’S MEXICAN BEACH HOUSE 9%

HANG LOOSE 4%

BEST MAI TAI

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN

Time and time again, Monkeypod wins best Maui Mai Tai. We may be be repeating ourselves, but Monkeypod’s Mai Tai is hands down, the best version on island. Why, you may ask? Well, first, they top it off with a Lilikoi foam that you want to not only suck up for life, but want to swim in with your all your friends. With top shelf ingredients, consistent quality care, and aloha service, here is where you’ll find Maui’s best Mai Tai. (AM)

(10 Wailea Gateway Place B-201, Kihei); 808-891-2322; https://www.monkeypodkitchen.com/

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN 27%

LEILANI’S 6%

COLLEEN’S AT THE CANNERY 2%

BEST KAMA’AINA DEAL

KO RESTAURANT

According to MauiTime readers, the best Kama’aina deal comes from the Fairmon Kea Lani. The menu by Executive Chef Tylun Pang showcases the melting pot that Maui is. Elevated Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, Hawaiian, Portuguese and even Korean cuisine has inspired the menu. These dishes speak the language of our land with enticing farm to plate interpretations that are buy one get one free. Its a kamaaina deal that can’t be beat. (JR)

(4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-875-2210; http://www.fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/ko/

KO RESTAURANT 15%

GANNON’S 7%

SPAGO 2%

BEST KEPT SECRET

KOJIMA’S SUSHI & JAPANESE

This country-style, very authentic Japanese restaurant is tucked into an unassuming storefront in the shopping center near Pukalani Superette. The hand-crafted sushi is delicious with fair prices served in a laid-back Maui atmosphere. The family restaurant is cozy and pleasant, and does a brisk take-out. Don’t forget to BYO sake. And don’t tell anyone. (LH)

(81 Makawao Ave., Pukalani); 808-573-2859; http://www.kojimassushi.com/

KOJIMA’S SUSHI & JAPANESE 15%

NYLOS 11%

PULEHU 5%

BEST BAKERY

LEODA’S KITCHEN AND PIE SHOP

Halfway across the Pali in Olowalu, nestled at the base of Mauna Kahalawai, sits the bustling Leoda’s. They are known for their pies, and for good reason: From mac nut chocolate to apple crumb, Olowalu lime, banana cream pie, and praline, there’s a flavor for all tastes, including savory pies. They. Are. So. Good. In addition to their larger pies, they also sell mini-pies for when you need to try more than one. Beyond the bakery, the shop also serves sandwiches and salads in a cute, plantation-inspired dining. Casual but elegant, with a commitment to using many local providers, hit up Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop for the win. (LH)

(820 Olowalu Village Rd., Lahaina); 808-662-3600; http://www.leodas.com/

LEODA’S KITCHEN AND PIE SHOP 15%

KOMODAS 14%

DONUT DYNAMITE 9%