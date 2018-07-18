Maui Time

MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Margarita on Maui: Milagros

BEST MARGARITA

MILAGROS

The best margarita on Maui award goes to Milagros in Pa‘ia! In addition to having one of the most popular happy hours on island, Milagros serves up a variety of deliciously intoxicating margaritas. Their bar is stocked with a variety of top-shelf tequila brands, so you can always customize your favorite Mexican drink here. Tasty options include a Jalapeño Margarita, Coconut Margarita, Lilikoi Margarita, the El Jeffe, and more. (AM)

(3 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8755; https://milagrosfoodcompany.com/

