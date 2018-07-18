MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Male Bartender and Place on Maui: Bo Yackley at Vibe Bar

BEST MALE BARTENDER AND PLACE

BO YACKLEY AT VIBE BAR

You know that feeling when you just want to dance all night, have a few cocktails and frolic with friends? Where to go when you need a bartender that has got it all on lockdown? The votes say it’s Uncle Bo at Vibe. The chill lounge at the Vibe has swanky booze, bumping music and plenty of nightclub action. Bo Yackley knows how to keep that Vibe going, its on ice and waiting for you. (JR)

(1913 H, S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; http://www.vibenightclubmaui.com/

BO YACKLEY AT VIBE BAR 5%

CHUCK NORRIS AT MERRIMANS 4%

JEFFREY MICHAEL VILLACASTEN AT ROYAL OCEAN TERRACE 3%