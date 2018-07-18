MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Mai Tai on Maui: Monkeypod Kitchen

BEST MAI TAI

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN

Time and time again, Monkeypod wins best Maui Mai Tai. We may be be repeating ourselves, but Monkeypod’s Mai Tai is hands down, the best version on island. Why, you may ask? Well, first, they top it off with a Lilikoi foam that you want to not only suck up for life, but want to swim in with your all your friends. With top shelf ingredients, consistent quality care, and aloha service, here is where you’ll find Maui’s best Mai Tai. (AM)

(10 Wailea Gateway Place B-201, Kihei); 808-891-2322; https://www.monkeypodkitchen.com/

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN 27%

LEILANI’S 6%

COLLEEN’S AT THE CANNERY 2%