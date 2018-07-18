MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Luau on Maui: Old Lahaina Luau

BEST LUAU

OLD LAHAINA LUAU

Lu‘au’s on Maui can be tricky for a variety of reasons, but the Old Lahaina Lu‘au has it down: the vibe is not touristy or cheeky, but rather genuine and warm. The servers are sincere, and the company treats them well. The show features Maui’s best performers, with a story arc that is intentional and surprisingly authentic, with some of Maui’s best dancers gracing the stage. The beachfront setting and round center stage are outstanding, and the food and drink is bountiful and delicious. (LH)

(1251 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-1998; https://www.oldlahainaluau.com/

OLD LAHAINA LUAU 49%

FEAST AT LELE 19%

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC 10%