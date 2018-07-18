MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Locally Made Drink on Maui: Maui Brewing Company

BEST LOCALLY MADE DRINK

MAUI BREWING COMPANY

MauiTime readers vote MBC for Maui’s best locally made drink! Not shocked. Everyone loves Maui Brewing Co. for everything they do from kegging to tap. “Hawai‘i’s Largest Craft Brewery” offers more than just amazing Hawai‘i craft beers. Take a tour, or have a meal at their Kahana or Kihei restaurant. Have you tasted their Double Overhead IPA yet? It’s also available in cans… Do it. (AM)

(Kihei and Lahaina); 808-213-3002; http://mauibrewingco.com/

MAUI BREWING COMPANY BEER 25%

KOHOLA BREWERY BEER 13%

HALI’IMAILE DISTILLING COMPANY 9%