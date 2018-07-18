MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local Sandwich on Maui: 808 Deli

BEST LOCAL SANDWICH

808 DELI

The sandwich is an ancient art and few restaurants work the craft as well as 808 Deli. With all the selections and possibilities it’s understandable why our readers felt that the local sandwich makers at 808 Deli have worked hard enough to prepare quality good eats for the Maui community. The location works well for beach goers having a Sunday off at Kamaole II, taking a break from the waves to have a real sandwich from food professionals. (ME)

(2511 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-1111; http://www.808deli.com/

808 DELI 19%

STILLWELL’S 10%

KUAU STORE 8%