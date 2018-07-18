MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local Pizza on Maui: Prison Street Pizza

BEST LOCAL PIZZA

PRISON STREET PIZZA

Prison Street Pizza takes the contentious title of best local pizza this year. Opened by the owners of Serpico’s Upcountry, this Jersey-style pizza shop brings great food to Front Street Lahaina. After a day at the beach and Westside adventures, find this renovated plantation home and get yourself a nice pie to share with family and friends. Choose from their selection of signature pizzas for one of their crafted flavors, or build your own creation. Freshly made, crisp, and with all the classic toppings you could ask for, find out why Prison Street Pizza has made it to the top of this category. (AB)

(133 Prison St., Lahaina); 808-662-3332; https://prisonstreetpizza.com/

PRISON STREET PIZZA 11%

FABIANI’S 9%

PIZZA MADNESS 8%