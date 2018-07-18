MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local Liquor Store on Maui: Aloha Discount Liquor

BEST LOCAL LIQUOR STORE

Alcohol is a potent chemical and knowing what you need and when you need it is a hard problem to solve. Thankfully Aloha Discount Liquor gives great and personal service when it comes to what’s on their shelves. They know their liquor, where it is, and how much of it you might need. The friendly service and the wide selection makes Aloha Discount Liquor the best liquor store on Maui. We thank our readers for pointing out their commitment to their booze and beverage service. (ME)

(2439 S Kihei Rd #109, Kihei); 808-874-8882; https://alohadiscountliquor.com/

