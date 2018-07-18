MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local Food Product on Maui: Surfing Goat Dairy

BEST LOCAL FOOD PRODUCT

SURFING GOAT DAIRY

Surfing Goat Dairy is MauiTime readers favorite local food product, and that’s definitely not surprising. For years, these guys have been supporting Maui’s agri-business community by offering local dairy items, gift sets, tours, and some pretty cool keiki activities. If you go to pretty much any restaurant on Maui that offers goat cheese, you either will, or hope to see, these guys on the menu. Here’s an award winning cheese business that’s not just recognized on Maui, but throughout the world. (AM)

(3651 Omaopio Rd., Kula); 808-878-2870; http://www.surfinggoatdairy.com/

SURFING GOAT DAIRY 13%

MAUI CATTLE CO 10%

MAUI GOLD PINEAPPLES 8%