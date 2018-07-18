MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local Farm on Maui: Kula Country Farm

KULA COUNTRY FARM
Each fall, some seasonal cuteness starts to show up in my Instagram feed: keiki running through pumpkin patches, playing in beautiful gardens and picking strawberries with the picturesque backdrop of the whole island. Year-round, Kula Country Farm, a fourth-generation farm operated by a local farming family, offers flowers, fruit, jams, jellies, and fresh baked goods alongside their seasonal pumpkin patch and strawberry-picking. With friendly staff, locally-grown produce, and the gorgeous Kula views, Kula Country Farm offers refreshing outdoor fun for the whole family. (LH)
(375 Koheo Rd., Kula); 808-878-8381; http://kulacountryfarmsmaui.com/
