MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local Coffee House on Maui: Akamai Coffee

BEST LOCAL COFFEE HOUSE

AKAMAI COFFEE

Visiting Akamai Coffee Co. in Kihei is enlightening. The shop’s atmosphere is soothing and relaxing. The small potted plants and hanging seats match the white and brown interior, and with the background music and the whirrs of machinery, the place has a cozy vibe perfect for cocooning away with a nice cup of coffee. The staff dances gracefully from one machine to the other, finishing up orders for customers. There is a selection of unique coffees on display with tempting food items, and the menu at the front of the register gives customers something to contemplate as they get a boost on their day. (MC)

(1325 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3251; http://www.akamaicoffee.com/

AKAMAI COFFEE 17%

WAILUKU COFFEE CO. 10%

MAUI COFFEE ROASTERS 8%