MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local Cheap Eats on Maui: Tin Roof

BEST LOCAL CHEAP EATS

TIN ROOF

Chef Sheldon Simeon gained poularity because of his fame as a finalist on Top Chef, but the enduring popularity of this local boy’s restaurant sustains because of it’s quality of flavor and ingredients. It’s a busy little lunch spot, casual yet classy, that serves creative dishes like ulu mac salad, everyone’s favorite Mochiko Chicken (only $8!), poke bowls, and a “dime bag” of house furikake. Enjoy local favorites like saimin and chow fun with a kale salad for the hippies. You really can’t go wrong. (LH)

(360 Papa PI, Kahului); 808-868-0753; http://www.tinroofmaui.com/

