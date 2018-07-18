MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Late Night Food on Maui: Cow Pig Bun

BEST LATE NIGHT FOOD

COW PIG BUN

When you have let time slip by but your opu says its hangry, don’t worry, Cow Pig Bun is open late. MauiTime readers have given this open till midnight kitchen the thumbs up for late night food. Their Chef is waiting to whip you up an incredible burger, they have 8 to choose from! If beef aint you’re thang, they got sandwiches, salads, mac and cheese, tater tot poutine, and a killer veggie burger. While your eating late have one of their bourbon cocktails to wash it all down. (JR)

(535 Lipoa Pkwy, #100, Kihei); 808-875-8100; http://cowpigbun.com/

COW PIG BUN 20%

PINT AND CORK 16%

LAHAINA COOLERS 13%