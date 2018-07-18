MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Kept Secret on Maui: Kojima’s Sushi & Japanese

KOJIMA’S SUSHI & JAPANESE
This country-style, very authentic Japanese restaurant is tucked into an unassuming storefront in the shopping center near Pukalani Superette. The hand-crafted sushi is delicious with fair prices served in a laid-back Maui atmosphere. The family restaurant is cozy and pleasant, and does a brisk take-out. Don’t forget to BYO sake. And don’t tell anyone. (LH)
(81 Makawao Ave., Pukalani); 808-573-2859; http://www.kojimassushi.com/
KOJIMA’S SUSHI & JAPANESE 15%
NYLOS 11%
PULEHU 5%
