MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Kama’aina Deal on Maui: KO Restaurant

BEST KAMA’AINA DEAL

According to MauiTime readers, the best Kama’aina deal comes from the Fairmon Kea Lani. The menu by Executive Chef Tylun Pang showcases the melting pot that Maui is. Elevated Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, Hawaiian, Portuguese and even Korean cuisine has inspired the menu. These dishes speak the language of our land with enticing farm to plate interpretations that are buy one get one free. Its a kamaaina deal that can’t be beat. (JR)

(4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-875-2210; http://www.fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/ko/

