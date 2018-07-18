MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Japanese Food on Maui: Nuka

BEST JAPANESE FOOD

NUKA

Yay! MauiTime readers have voted NUKA for the best Japanese food on Maui. Hands down, Chef Hiro Takanashi is a god from the heavens. Here is a man that we all love! He has the biggest smile, gives the best hugs, and has created a spectacular menu at NUKA in Haiku. Here, you can start your meal with a variety of tasty Otsunami (small plates) like the Miso Butterfish, Karaage Chicken, Spicy Garlic Edamame, Hurricane Fries, Baked Mussels, Tempura, and more. Then, choose a couple of refreshing salads, and maybe some udon, sushi, and a few specialty rolls like the NUKA Roll, Haleakala Roll, Peahi Roll, and the Caterpillar Roll. There is NO WAY TO GO WRONG HERE. P.s. They also have the bomb Saimin on their lunch menu! (AM)

(780 Haiku Rd., Haiku); 808-575-2939; http://nukamaui.com/

NUKA 13%

TOKYO TEI 12%

MATSU 9%