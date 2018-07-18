MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Italian Food on Maui: Casanova’s

BEST ITALIAN FOOD

CASANOVA’S

This year’s best Italian food on Maui award goes to Casanova! Head to Makawao Town or check out Casanova Bistro in Kahului for two amazing, yet somewhat different Italian food menus. When dining at either of the two locations, lunch or dinner, look forward to savoring some seriously authentic Italian food: fresh pastas, tasty sauces, perfectly cooked meats, salads, and more. Much of their menu ingredients are sources from beautiful Maui Nui, so we also appreciate the restaurants that support our local farmers. As they say in Italiano, Mangia Mangiare! (AM)

(1188 Makawao Ave., Kahului); 808-572-0220; http://casanovamaui.com/

CASANOVAS 21%

SALE PEPE 16%

MATTEOS 15%