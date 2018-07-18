MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Indian Food on Maui: Monsoon India

MONSOON INDIA
Monsoon India is still Mauitime readers favorite place for deliciously authentic Indian food on Maui. Not only do they have a gorgeous menu full of Eastern spices and exotic delights, but their oceanfront dining is spectacular. Here is a place that you can enjoy samosas, pakora, the best garlic naan bread, curries, vegetarian dishes and more. They also offer lunch specials, do catering and offer a variety of classical Indian music events throughout the year. (AM)
(760 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-875-6666; http://www.monsoonindiamaui.com/site/
MONSOON INDIA 38%
KAMANA KITCHEN 22%
JINI’S CURRY 20%
