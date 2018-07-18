MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Healthy Restaurant on Maui: Fork & Salad

BEST HEALTHY RESTAURANT

FORK & SALAD

Let’s be honest, Fork & Salad is probably one of the most welcomed newer businesses on Maui. It’s kind of shocking that we haven’t had a restaurant like this on Maui until now. Their flagship restaurant is at Azeka Center in Kihei, but now they have a new brick-and-mortar right across from Target in Kahului. If you want your body to feel happy, you should eat here at least a few times a week. They support local farms, have an awesome menu, and they are one of the very few restaurants on Maui that expressed their safety efforts in regards to rat lungworm. Thank you for that! This place is the bomb! Go there tomorrow. (AM)

(Kihei and Kahului); 808-793-3256; https://forkandsaladmaui.com/

FORK & SALAD 17%

ALCHEMY 14%

JOY’S PLACE 4%