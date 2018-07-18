MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Health Food Store on Maui: Mana Foods

BEST HEALTH FOOD STORE

MANA FOODS

Oh, Mana Foods… How can we ever count the ways! Mana Foods is the 2018 winner of best health food store on Maui and it’s so deserving. There’s a certain air about walking into this Pa‘ia grocery – you know that things are well-priced, fresh, and that they always pack a huge assortment into their shelves. They always seem to be so well stocked! Head to Pa‘ia Town for shopping for all of your optimal health needs, locally grown organic foods, and more. Don’t forget to check out their vitamin room to purchase healthy and safe choices for you and your family. (AM)

(49 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8078; http://manafoodsmaui.com/

MANA FOODS 42%

DOWN TO EARTH 20%

HAWAIIAN MOONS 14%