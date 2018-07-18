MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Happy Hour on Maui: Three’s Bar and Grill

BEST HAPPY HOUR

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL

Every day Three’s offers two happy hours: from 3-6pm and 9-10pm daily. Their deals are amongst the best on Maui: drafts, well drinks, margaritas, and Mai Tai’s for just $3.50. Typically, restaurants are mainly known for their alcohol specials at happy hour, but the boys behind Three’s bring their culinary expertise to creating the best happy hour menu on Maui. With options like bacon wrapped hot dogs and kalua pork quesadillas, nachos, coconut crusted shrimp, and sushi rolls at incredibly reasonable prices, Three’s happy hour has captured our hearts and our stomachs. (LH)

(1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; https://threesbarandgrill.com/

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL 11%

WHAT ALES YOU? 8%

BETTY’S BEACH CAFE 3%