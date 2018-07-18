MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Food Truck on Maui: Thai Mee Up

BEST FOOD TRUCK

THAI MEE UP

First of all, if you ever see anything that somehow even slightly references being tied up, you should probably park your vehicle immediately. MauiTime readers have spoken, and they conclude that the Thai Mee Up food truck is the best food truck on Maui. Located across from the Costco gas station, enjoy some seriously authentic Thai food items like Crispy Garlic Shrimp, Pork Ribs, Panang Curry, daily specials, a to-die-for Green Papaya Salad, and more. We also love that the owners are (one) a past chef at Mama’s Fish House and (two) THE BEST baker on island. Love you Loke! (AM)

(591 Haleakala Highway, Kahului); 808-214-3369; http://thaimeeup.com/

THAI MEE UP 10%

MAUI FRESH STREATERY 5%

YAZI’Z 4%