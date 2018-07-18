MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Fish Tacos on Maui: Maui Tacos

MAUI TACOS
Maui Tacos has been a taco staple in the Maui community for 25 years. With six locations, you’re never far from getting your fish taco fix. Maui Tacos features a full menu and a salsa bar with lots of yummy options in it. Favorite tacos include the Baha Grilled Fish Tacos, which feature marinated grilled fish with your choice of pinto, black or refried beans, shredded cabbage, and cilantro-jalapeno dressing. (LH)
(275 Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-7726 http://mauitacos.com/
MAUI TACOS 19%
JAWZ TACOS 9%
LAHAINA FISH CO. 8%
