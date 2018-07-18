MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Fish Sandwich on Maui: Paia Fish Market

BEST FISH SANDWICH

PAIA FISH MARKET

Just like last year, the best fish sandwich award goes to Pa’ia Fish Market. Heading to any of their three locations (Paia, Lahaina, and Kihei) is always a good idea. With fresh fish, their tasty and crunchy coleslaw, shredded cheese, a warm bun, and a tomato slice, you’ll be in fish sandwich heaven in no time. Don’t sleep on the French fries, and next time you’re with a group order their Caesar salad and yummy sashimi as share plates. Polish it off with a Maui beer or a refreshing glass of white wine, and you’ll be golden. (AM)

(Lahaina, Kihei, Paia); 808-579-8030; https://paiafishmarket.com/

PAIA FISH MARKET 27%

ESKIMO CANDY INC 9%

FISH MARKET MAUI 8%