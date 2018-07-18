MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Fish and Chips on Maui: Captain Jack’s Island Grill

BEST FISH AND CHIP’S

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL

Flaky hunks of fish fried hot and crispy served with creamy tartar. A fluffy pile of potato fries ready to be dredged in ketchup. There are so many things so right with this quintessential fish dish that came from the United Kingdom over 100 years ago. We take our fish and chips seriously around here, and the votes say Captain Jack’s Island Grill is the place to hunker down and order up. (JR)

(672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; http://www.captainjacksmaui.com/

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL 18%

MULLIGAN’S 12%

MAUI FISH’N CHIPS 11%