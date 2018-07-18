MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Fine Dining on Maui: Haili’imaile General Store

HAILI’IMAILE GENERAL STORE
Amongst heavy competition, Bev Gannon’s Hali’imaile General Store took the vote for best fine dining. The historic plantation setting has been operating since 1987, and is Upcountry’s go-to spot when looking to enjoy or impress. From the famous crab pizza to the rib eye steak, the General Store will please you from start to finish. (LH)
(900 Haili’imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; https://hgsmaui.com/
HALI’IMAILE GENERAL STORE 16%
MERRIMAN’S KAPALUA 8%
CANE & CANOE 5%
